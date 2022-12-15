PAJAMA PROGRAM ADDS EIGHT BOARD MEMBERS

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pajama Program, a national non-profit organization focused on providing children with equitable access to sleep through education programs, announced that its Board of Directors has elected eight new members:

Debbie Bigman , CPA – Auxilium Platforms LLC

Angela Chan – Angela Chan Advisory

Holly Chen – Senior Director, HRBP at Ross Stores Inc.

Jesse Cole – Managing Partner & Co-Founder of The Seed Lab, LLC

Linda Gornitsky , Ph.D. – Founder and President of LBG Associates

Jonathan Rich – CEO and Founder of Sophia Advisors LLC

Charece Williams – Senior Director, Head of Sports Marketing (Americas) for Under Armour

Jordan Zmijewski – CEO of Diverzify Inc.

"We are delighted to welcome this diverse group of eight dynamic individuals to our Pajama Program team," said Executive Director Jamie Dyce. "Working with these individuals, as well as our existing board members, we will be able to expand our reach as we advocate for and provide programming regarding healthy sleep for all children."

Board Chairperson Nick Berger said, "Representing a cross section of industries, these eight individuals will further grow our reach and awareness as well as assist in fulfilling our mission. We welcome and thank them for their service and commitment."

Sandler Search, a national executive search firm, generously assisted with the search process for new board members.

These individuals join a robust group that includes:

Nick Berger – Managing Director for Newmark Knight Frank (Chairperson)

Aaron Boyajian, Esq. – Managing Partner for Goetz Fitzpatrick LLP (Vice Chairperson and Treasurer)

Ann Marie Resnick – VP of Marketing for Hammacher Schlemmer (Secretary)

Melissa Bortnick, Esq. – Managing Counsel, Music for Epic Games, Inc.

Julie A. D'Emilio – EVP, Sales for Carter's, Inc.

Carla Hall – Chef, Cookbook Author, and TV Host

John S. Kiely, Esq. – Special Counsel at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP

Pia Marinangeli , PhD, LCSW, CASAC – Psychotherapist

Eileen McCarthy – VP at McCarthy and Smith, Inc.

Larry Nevins -- EVP of Operations for HarperCollins Publishers Worldwide

Ruchi Pinniger – Founder and CEO of Watch Her Prosper®

David Rush – President of |E|N|V|

Lisa Tan -- Chief Marketing Officer for Reverie

Ramie Waxman – Financial Controller for Bregal Investments, Inc.

Jill Wilson – SVP Human Resources and Talent Management at Carter's, Inc.

Since 2001, Pajama Program has delivered over 7.5 million Good Nights for Good Days to children facing adversity by providing pajamas, storybooks, and resources for caregivers. For information visit www.pajamaprogram.org.

Media Contact:

Andrew Miller

andrew@pajamaprogram.org

646.779.0222

