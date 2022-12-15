Meridiam Announces International B Corp Certification

PARIS, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridiam has achieved internationally recognized Certified B Corporation™ ("B Corp") status. The B Corp certification recognizes that Meridiam, together with its subsidiaries, has been designated as meeting high standards of social and environmental impact. Meridiam is one of a relatively small number of firms to have achieved B Corp certification. Over 150,000 companies have taken the B Corp Assessment since the beginning of the B Lab movement back in 2006, and as of December 2022, there are only +6,000 certified B Corporations across 159 industries in 87 countries around the world. These for-profit companies use the power of their businesses to build a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable economy.

The B Corp verification process is administered by the non-profit B Lab that measures a company's social and environmental performance. To become a Certified B Corporation, companies undergo an in-depth assessment with over 300 questions on the impact of their operations and business model on their workers, customers, communities, and environment, and must receive a minimum verified score on the B Impact Assessment.

Meridiam secured an overall score of 114.2 in its B Impact Assessment, when a company must score a minimum of 80 points on the assessment in order to become a B Corp, and companies taking the B Corp Assessment score an average of 51. The Firm's total was based on its individual Impact Area Scores in the areas of Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers.

"Since our inception in 2005, the alignment of our investment strategy with finding sustainable and responsible solutions has been our driving force," said Thierry Déau, Meridiam Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We are very proud of receiving the B Corp certification, which recognizes our business philosophy, our corporate mission and our long-term vision. We are convinced that having a positive and measurable impact not only benefits communities, the environment and the broader community, but also mitigates risk and ensures a return on investment. We believe infrastructure that delivers the highest ethical and sustainability standards brings more value to communities and economies, and to our partner investors."

Already certified since 2019 as an independent investment Benefit Corporation under French law and an asset manager, Meridiam has since inception targeted positive social and environmental impact with the same determination as delivering financial performance for investors. The firm rigorously tracks, measures and monitors the impact of all its projects against Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) targets and the UN Sustainable Development Goals with the support of its proprietary ESG tool, Simpl.

