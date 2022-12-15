JD Martin Honors Reda and Gaylon McCrary for Service and Contributions

Two notable electrical industry icons retire, ready to embark on new adventures together

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After professional careers which spanned more than four decades in the electrical industry two JD Martin employees Reda and Gaylon McCrary have retired, effective November 30, 2022.

Gaylon and Reda McCrary (PRNewswire)

Two notable electrical industry icons retire, ready to embark on new adventures together

Reda McCrary joined JDM in 1977. Gaylon then joined the company two years later. Originally, they reported to JDM company founders Mr. and Mrs. Jimmie D. Martin, Sr.

The McCrary's were inside sales representatives recognized for their strength to match customer needs in a dynamic industry, within somewhat turbulent times. In 2006 the McCrary's moved from Dallas to Austin in 2006 and embarked on a new, relatively unique work experience as remote employees.

"We thank Reda and Gaylon for all their hard work, dedication and many decades of loyally serving and supporting our customers. We wish them all the best in their retirement," CEO Greg Baker stated.

Cindy Anderson, Richie Crook, Darrin Barton and Sandra Kilgore of Southwire, attended a company retirement celebration for the couple on November 30. Cindy Anderson, Sales Account Manager, of Southwire said, "It is not often that someone you work with becomes a legend in our industry, but I think BOTH Reda and Gaylon achieved that status! As professionals, their industry experience and knowledge was beyond measure. As people, their personalities, and extraordinary loyal hearts, make them friends for life! We loved being a part of their special occasion at JDM! I've personally gained a new sister with Reda that will continue for the rest of our lives!"

"It has been our distinct honor and privilege to have spent the better part of our careers and lives — working side-by-side as coworkers, teammates and life partners — for such a reputable company. Reda and I will cherish all the friends and memories we've made. Our decision to retire was somewhat bittersweet, because of all the people and deep relationships. However, we're looking forward to what's next for us. Our first project after the holidays is to reinvent what we'll do each Monday!" Gaylon McCrary commented.

Reda McCrary says, "Gaylon and I are grateful for all the opportunities, experiences and support we've had over the years with the company. Our retirement party was very moving and humbled us. Hearing how we'd impacted other people's lives was deeply touching. We look forward to spending more time with our family and exploring new ways to connect with others in our community. We'll also have our hands full with three spunky dachshunds who were used to sleeping while we were busy working!"

ABOUT JD MARTIN:

JD Martin Company is an electrical manufacturers' representative agency that sells and markets premier lines of electrical products to OEM and MRO contractors, and end-user markets through wholesale distribution. For more than 68 years, we have supported industries such as oil and gas, mining, steel, waste water treatment, wind power generation and commercial construction. We offer impactful solutions and sell electrical products, through qualified electrical distributor channels, in over 17 states in territories that include Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, The Carolinas and Florida. To learn more about JD Martin click here.

Contact:

Greg Baker

CEO/President

(972) 277-5618

gbaker@jdmartin.com

JD Martin Company, Inc. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JD Martin Co.