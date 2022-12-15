ContraPest® Deploying in City of Los Angeles

PHOENIX, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, "SenesTech" or the "Company"), (www.senestech.com) the rodent fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats, ContraPest®, today announced that the City of Los Angeles has ordered and plans to deploy ContraPest broadly at the Los Angeles Zoo, one of the top 10 in the nation.

ContraPest has been shown in multiple, independent deployments to be effective when used alone or in conjunction with other integrated pest management (IPM) tools, with efficacy improvements of up to 90% over the use of traditional IPM methods. This makes ContraPest a logical choice for deployments where traditional methods are falling short and there is a heightened risk of non-target species exposure, such as in zoos and sanctuaries.

"The LA Zoo started with a deployment of 17 bait stations. Once they were confident in ContraPest, we worked with them to develop a deployment plan which is expected to exceed 250 bait stations. We now move into deployment support with them, providing training and consultation as needed," said Nicole Williams, SenesTech's Chief Strategy Officer. "We will also be using this as a further example of ContraPest's use in integrated pest management as we market to other parts of the City of Los Angeles and beyond."

"Zoos and sanctuaries represent an immediately accessible, multimillion-dollar opportunity for us, a vertical that has grown over 300% in the past year, with nearly 70 current customers and growing. Building on the proven success at other zoos and sanctuaries, and now that we can add the unique Elevate Bait System for roof rat infestations, we anticipate continued rapid and accelerating growth into this vertical," said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's President and Chief Executive Officer.

We are the experts in rat fertility control. Our passion is to create a healthy environment by better controlling rat pest populations. We keep an inescapable truth in mind. Two rats and their descendants can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 pups after a year. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats. ContraPest fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, greatly improving the overall goal of effective rat management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses, and happy households – with a product that was designed to be effective and sustainable without killing rats. At SenesTech, we are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal populations through fertility control.

