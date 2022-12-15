Codagenix Announces Appointment of Paul Grint, MD, as Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Codagenix Inc., a clinical-stage synthetic biology company with a rational virus design platform for viral vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced that Paul Grint, MD, has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"We are delighted to welcome Paul to our Board of Directors. He is a biotechnology industry veteran who brings three decades of clinical leadership experience that will prove invaluable to the company as we continue to grow and advance our pipeline," said J. Robert Coleman, Ph.D., M.B.A., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Codagenix. "Paul brings extensive expertise in research and development, operations, fundraising, and corporate governance along with years of Board experience with both public and private companies. He will be a great asset to Codagenix as we look to achieve key upcoming milestones, such as completion of our Phase 3 clinical trial of CoviLiv."

"I am honored to join Codagenix at such a pivotal time, as the organization leverages its impressive synthetic biology-based platform to pioneer a new era of live-attenuated vaccines and immuno-oncology therapies," said Dr. Grint. "I look forward to partnering with this talented Board and management team to take on the biggest threats in infectious disease and cancer."

Dr. Grint has over 30 years of industry experience and was most recently Chief Executive Officer for Ampliphi Biosciences. Prior to Ampliphi, Dr. Grint served as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Regulus Therapeutics. Previous leadership positions include President of Cerexa, Senior Vice President of Early Development and Internal Medicine at Forest Research Institute, and Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development at Kalypsys. He currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Cardea Bio, Synedgen, Inhibikase Therapeutics, and Persephone Biosciences. He is also Entrepreneur in Residence, Office of Innovation and Commercialization, at the University of California, San Diego. Dr. Grint earned his Bachelor of Science in Infection and Immunity from St. Mary's Hospital Medical School, London and his Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery from University of London, St. Bartholomew's Hospital Medical College, London.

