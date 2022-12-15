2022 By The Numbers: Instacart Adds 20 New Retailers and 60% More Stores Across Canada

Households across Canada can now order items for same-day delivery from retailers like Rexall, The Bay, Linen Chest and METRO banners Food Basics, Super C, and Adonis

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced that it added more than 20 new Canadian retail banners to the Instacart App and grew the number of stores it delivers from by 60% in 2022, including new and expanded partnerships with Rexall , Linen Chest , The Bay and METRO banners Food Basics , Adonis and Super C . Instacart now delivers from more than 4,000 stores across all 10 Canadian provinces.

"From regionally beloved retailers to Canada's top five grocers, we're proud to serve as an enablement platform for the retailers customers know, love and trust countrywide," said Chris Rogers, Chief Business Officer at Instacart. "We look forward to serving even more retailers and brands next year with our e-commerce and advertising offerings, making it more convenient for Canadians to shop from their favorite stores and discover new products."

Customers in Ontario and Quebec can now get their groceries delivered in as fast as an hour from three new METRO banners - Food Basics, Super C and Adonis - in addition to more than 180 METRO stores countrywide. Customers can now also shop for same-day delivery from leading pharmacy retailer Rexall, destination for life and style The Bay, local favorites Bulk Barn and Linen Chest, and more.

This follows Instacart's expansion of its advertising business to Canada in May – the first time Instacart Ads have been made available outside of the U.S. – which has allowed hundreds of brands to reach Canadian customers directly at the point of purchase.

"Earlier this year, we partnered with Instacart to expand our same-day delivery options to customers in Ontario and Quebec," said Christina Bédard, Vice President, eCommerce and Digital Strategy at METRO. "Following strong customer response, we're happy to be extending this to Food Basics, Super C and Adonis customers in Ontario and Quebec, offering the convenience of groceries delivered in an hour at the same prices as in-store through Instacart."

"Rexall is thrilled to be expanding its online shopping experience to our customers across Canada," said Mary Kelly, Senior Vice President, Merchandising at Rexall Pharmacy Group ULC. "Being able to power our e-commerce platform with a trusted partner like Instacart will allow our communities to experience a quick and easy, same-day delivery option for the products they need right to their front door."

"At The Bay, we are always thinking about the customer. Through this partnership, we are addressing an important 'get-it-now' need for our customers - whether it is a last-minute gift or a must-have item for their home or beauty routine," says Margot Johnson, Chief Business Officer at The Bay. "Initiatives like this are part of the continual innovation and new experiences The Bay is delivering to make it easy and convenient for customers to discover and get the products that reflect their life and style."

"Time is our most precious commodity, and we know Canadians can relate to this as we get closer to the holidays," said Morris Shipper, Digital Marketing Director at Linen Chest. We understand that the holidays can frequently be stressful, and as a Canadian and family-owned retailer, we strive to deliver a stress-free shopping experience. Partnering with Instacart allows our customers a frictionless online shopping solution to get their hosting and gifting essentials delivered from one of our 40 stores right on time for the holidays."

To access Rexall, Linen Chest, The Bay, Food Basics, Super C, Adonis and more for same-day delivery, customers can visit www.instacart.ca or the Instacart App and navigate to the storefront of their choosing.

* Figures are as of September 30, 2022

