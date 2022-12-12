Hamilton Lane named a Best Place to Work in Money Management for 11th Consecutive Year

The firm is one of only five organizations to be recognized by Pensions & Investments each year since the award was launched in 2012

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today was named a "Best Place to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments for the 11th consecutive year. The firm has been recognized every year since the award was created, one of only 5 such firms to do so. Additionally, the firm was named to the "Best Place to Work in PA" list for 2022, also appearing for the 11th consecutive year.

Pensions & Investments' annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying the best employers in the money management industry. This latest award comes at a time of significant growth for the firm. Since 2020, Hamilton Lane has expanded its employee base by 43% to more than 570 employees, and its office footprint by 31%, to 21 offices globally as of Sept. 30, 2022.

"Reflecting on the time since Hamilton Lane was first named to the Best Places to Work list, we have experienced significant growth across products, channels and geographies," said CEO Mario Giannini. "What has remained consistent throughout is our commitment to fostering a strong and distinctive culture built by the people that continue to set this firm apart."

Kristin Brandt, Chief Human Resources Officer at Hamilton Lane, commented: "We are a firm that cares deeply about its people – and knows that our continued success will be due in no small part to excellent, committed, passionate and engaged employees. As we continue to grow, our commitment to our culture and values remains at the forefront, and we're honored to be recognized for this work for more than a decade."

Hamilton Lane is based on a culture of teamwork, collaboration and opportunities for employee development and personal growth. The firm's award-winning culture is supported by competitive benefit and compensation plans, channels to positively impact the communities in which it operates, and opportunities to collaborate with coworkers around the world. To learn more, visit https://www.hamiltonlane.com/en-us/careers.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs more than 575 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has nearly $824 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of more than $107 billion in discretionary assets and approximately $717 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of September 30, 2022. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/ .

