Volaris Reports November 2022 Traffic Results: 19% YoY demand growth with a 88% Load Factor

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "The Company"), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its November 2022 preliminary traffic results.

In November 2022, Volaris' capacity (measured in ASMs) increased by 19.5% year-over-year, while demand (measured in RPMs) increased by 18.8%; the result was a load factor of 88.0% (-0.6pp). Volaris transported 2.7 million passengers during the month, a 13.7% increase compared to November 2021. Demand in the domestic Mexican and international markets increased by 12.2% and 37.4%, respectively. Year-to-date, Volaris' demand increased 28.0% YoY, with load factor expanding 1.1 pp year-over-year, to 85.7%.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO said: "Demand remains resilient and we are encouraged by our revenue management strategy. Forward bookings are solid, and we expect to maintain a strong load factor in the upcoming months. We maintain our flexible network strategy and will continue stimulating our markets with our ULCC model."



Nov 2022 Nov2021 Variance YTD Nov 2022 YTD Nov 2021 Variance RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,886 1,681 12.2 % 19,588 15,675 25.0 % International 822 598 37.4 % 7,708 5,650 36.4 % Total 2,707 2,279 18.8 % 27,296 21,325 28.0 % ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 2,097 1,836 14.2 % 22,220 18,082 22.9 % International 980 738 32.8 % 9,643 7,129 35.3 % Total 3,077 2,574 19.5 % 31,862 25,211 26.4 % Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)











Domestic 89.9 % 91.6 % (1.6) pp 88.2 % 86.7 % 1.5 pp International 83.9 % 81.0 % 2.8 pp 79.9 % 79.2 % 0.7 pp Total 88.0 % 88.5 % (0.6) pp 85.7 % 84.6 % 1.1 pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 2,164 1,975 9.5 % 22,701 17,742 28.0 % International 576 434 32.7 % 5,401 4,074 32.6 % Total 2,740 2,409 13.7 % 28,102 21,817 28.8 %













Economic Jet Fuel Price (USD per gallon, preliminary)











Average 3.90 2.58 51.2 % 3.88 2.23 74.0 %

The information included in this report has not been audited, and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will indicate a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 200, and its fleet from 4 to 116 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, and Central and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.volaris.com.

