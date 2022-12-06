UNWRAP SOME HOLIDAY FUN AT NICKELODEON HOTELS & RESORTS

Book now and save up to 50% on your all-inclusive family vacation!

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karisma Hotels & Resorts is dialing up the holiday cheer announcing the first-ever Nickelodeon Holiday Extravaganza at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya and Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana . Join the F.U.N. throughout December with one-of-a-kind themed events, seasonal food and beverage offerings, exclusive holiday activities, meet and greets with iconic Nickelodeon characters, and unbeatable holi-deals to ignite joy and spark imagination for the whole family. The Nickelodeon Holiday Extravaganza event will run every year and is launching from December 1, 2022 - January 31, 2023, with exclusive holiday savings (up to 50% off) until January 31, 2023.

Families can enjoy a 5-star luxury, all-inclusive vacation with Gourmet Inclusive® dining, thrilling adventure at Aqua Nick water parks, expansive accommodations, and festive, limited-edition exclusive events and experiences taking place throughout the season —including a tree lighting ceremony hosted by some of your favorite Nickelodeon characters dressed in their holiday best and special, holiday-themed meet and greets featuring PAW Patrol's Chase and Marshall, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star. Interactive activities, including ornament-making workshops, the ultimate family holiday photo experience (with props and themed backdrops), dining with jolly characters at the Pajama Jam breakfast with a special holiday menu, festive pineapple decorating contests, ornate sand sculpture displays and more, will bring extra holiday cheer.

"We are overjoyed to introduce the Nickelodeon Holiday Extravaganza to our resorts this winter," said Daniel Lozano, Vice President of Operations at Karisma Hotels & Resorts. "This immersive event invites families to delight in the enchantment of the season with festive character meet and greets, interactive programming, holiday decor, special menus, and seasonal activities designed for guests of all ages."

Those traveling to either one of our beachfront Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts over the Christmas holiday can expect to make even more epic memories with themed dinners, live entertainment, and special visits from Santa Claus. Families traveling over New Year's Eve can ring in the new year with lavish gala dinners, fireworks, live entertainment, stilts acts, acrobats, themed New Year's Eve parties, open bar, and a New Year's Eve countdown that makes staying up past bedtime an unforgettable experience. Each resort will also offer Christmas and New Year's Day Brunch with international food displays, special menus at select restaurants, mimosas, milkshakes, and more.

With two locations, one in Riviera Maya, Mexico and one in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, the 5-star family experiential resorts are designed to allow guests of all ages to tap into Nick's unique and irreverent humor and love of all things play, with additional signature seasonal events available throughout the year. The Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts offer guests complimentary access to Aqua Nick water park, spacious and themed family suites featuring the brand's globally beloved shows and characters, Nickelodeon™ Place, Club Nick for kids, signature Sliming events, and the renowned Gourmet Inclusive® Experience by Karisma.

For information about the Nickelodeon Holiday Extravaganza, additional sales, or to book, visit karismahotels.com/nickelodeon-hotels-resorts/specials/nick-holiday-extravaganza.

Karisma Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning luxury hotel collection that owns and manages an impressive portfolio of properties in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Property brands include Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma; El Dorado Spa Resorts by Karisma; Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma; Generations Resorts by Karisma; Hidden Beach Resort by Karisma; Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts; and Margaritaville St. Somewhere by Karisma. Properties have been honored with the industry's top accolades, including Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 100 Hotels in the World," Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 30 Hotels in Cancun," TripAdvisor® Traveler's Choice "Best Hotels for Romance," World WaterPark Association "Leading Edge Award," Travel Weekly "Magellan Awards," and AAA's "Five Diamond Award" and "Four Diamond Award." Karisma Hotels & Resorts is committed to employee and community support while delivering authentic experiences to guests, receiving worldwide recognition for its compassionate and creative approach to hospitality management and product innovations.

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing, and feature films. Nickelodeon is one of the most globally recognized and widely distributed multimedia entertainment brands for kids and family, available in more than 400 million households across 170+ countries and territories via more than 100+ locally programmed channels and branded blocks. Outside of the United States, Nickelodeon is part of Paramount Networks International, a division of Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA). For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com . Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters, and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc.

