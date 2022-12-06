Smartabase Delivers Data-Driven Insights to the Pittsburgh Penguins

Smartabase is a global leader in human performance optimization software for elite sports and military organizations

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartabase, an established global leader in tracking, analyzing, and optimizing human performance, today announced that the Pittsburgh Penguins have joined their growing list of professional teams using its flagship software. The Penguins compete in the National Hockey League (NHL) as a member of the Metropolitan Division in the Eastern Conference. In April 2022, the Penguins clinched a playoff berth for the 16th-straight season, the longest active postseason streak among all major North American sports teams.

In the competitive world of professional hockey, the margin of victory and defeat is very small. Having the ability to capture, consolidate, and visualize athletes' data in a central platform enables teams to make faster, more collaborative decisions that improve outcomes on the ice and players' overall wellbeing. That's why the Penguins selected Smartabase.

"Our performance staff is committed to optimizing player care with the most reliable and secure technology," said Penguins Senior Vice President of Integrated Performance, Teena Murray. "Smartabase provides a hub for us to efficiently manage our data inputs, and streamline our processes."

The Penguins will utilize Smartabase to gather information on external workload, physiological demands, and player and puck movement. Seamless integrations will aggregate disparate data streams into one consolidated platform, enabling the performance team to create informative dashboards for coaching staff, practitioners, and players.

"We're thrilled to welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Smartabase family," said Dave Grant, Smartabase Chief Commercial Officer. "Automating data collection, analysis, and reporting will help them continue their tradition of excellence by complementing coaches' expertise with data-backed insights."

The Penguins join many other high-performance and elite sporting organizations using the Smartabase human performance optimization solution across the globe. In the NHL, these include the New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres, and Los Angeles Kings.

About Smartabase

A global company founded in Brisbane, Australia in 2003 with international headquarters in Colorado and London, Smartabase is a global leader in using data to optimize human performance. As a performance and analytics platform, Smartabase is the source of truth for national sporting federations, Olympic committees, many of the world's highest-profile sporting teams, military research and operational wings, and performing arts organizations. For more information, visit smartabase.com.

