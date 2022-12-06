Jackpocket Releases Q3 Report: Digital Lottery Courier Orders Up Nationwide

Lottery courier app makes 3 new millionaires in Q3, tops $35M in overall prizes won by users

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, today released its Q3 2022 report on lottery participation through its digital lottery courier app. With Jackpocket now in 14 states, digital lottery courier orders have increased in all states where the app is available since Q2 2022, with major quarterly growth in newer states like New Mexico (over 185% increase) and Montana (over 955% increase).

Jackpocket is the first third-party app in the United States that offers an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. (PRNewsfoto/Jackpocket) (PRNewswire)

"With each new quarter, we continue to see remarkable growth and more opportunity in the digital lottery courier space," said Jackpocket Founder and CEO Peter Sullivan. "Most exciting is that the total winnings for our users jumped quarter over quarter from $25 million to $35 million. With an increase in both users and winners, we're proud to offer a convenient, easy way for lottery lovers to participate in their favorite games while also appealing to a new generation."

Jackpocket's data is pulled from the lottery habits of its millions of users over the course of Q3 2022. Here, Jackpocket has provided the most interesting trends from Q3 2022.

Numbers and Game Trends

The number of Jackpocket orders grew in all states from Q2 to Q3.

Total winnings for Jackpocket users in all states grew 41% from Q2 to Q3.

Jackpocket users across the U.S. favored the standard numbers 7, 11, and 9 when picking Mega Millions and Powerball numbers in Q3 2022.

For the bonus Mega Ball and Powerball numbers, users continued to favor 13, 7, and 8 for Mega Millions and Powerball this quarter, mirroring Q2 2022.

24 was the most frequent number drawn in Mega Millions and Powerball in Q2 2022.

Specific data findings: 24, 36 – each drawn 10x 64 – drawn 9x 57, 14, 69, 10, 37, 65, 38 – each drawn 7x

12 – drawn 6x



7,14, 9, 20, 22, 25 – each drawn 4x

41% used Quick Pick



59% used Pick Your Own

29% used Quick Pick



71% used Pick Your Own

Luckiest Identifiers: Who's Getting Lucky?

Top 3 luckiest astrology signs for Jackpocket users who won lottery prizes

Top 5 luckiest zip codes

10055 – Westchester County, NY (winning $3,003,941 ) 11364 – Queens County, NY (winning $2,017,342 ) 80524 – Ft. Collins , CO (winning $1,366,999 ) 10002 – Manhattan, NY (winning $1,034,297 ) 07728 – Freehold, NJ (winning $1,018,327 )

Luckiest games in each state for Jackpocket users (consistent from Q2 2022)

AR: Natural State Jackpot

CO: Lucky for Life

DC: Lucky for Life

ID: Lucky for Life

MN: North 5

MT: Montana Cash

NH: Lucky for Life

NJ: Cash4Life

NM: Roadrunner Cash

NY: Cash4Life

OH: Lucky for Life

OR: Oregon's Game Megabucks

TX: Lotto Texas

Gender Demographics

Women using Jackpocket have increased slightly since last quarter.

Q2 2022: 41.4% of total

Q3 2022: 42.3% of total

Men using Jackpocket have decreased slightly since last quarter.

Q2 2022: 58.6% of total

Q3 2022: 57.7% of total

State-Specific Trends

Amount spent on ticket orders each month

Top three winning lottery tickets by state

Ohio is currently seeing the greatest YoY growth in ticket orders at 133%

Montana is currently seeing the greatest QoQ growth in ticket orders at 955%

The top 3 states by lottery revenue in Q3 have remained consistent since Q2:

As the top-ranked lottery app in the U.S. (according to data from AppFollow), Jackpocket sees the findings of the 14 states in which it operates as representative of the entire country. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.

For more information on digital lottery courier use in the U.S. visit: https://www.jackpocket.com/press .

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to order lottery tickets. The first licensed third-party lottery courier app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia, and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jackpocket