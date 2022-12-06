The Hanover Announces the Launch of its Small Business Digital Exchange Gateway

Helping agents streamline small business placement

WORCESTER, Mass., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced it has launched The Hanover Small Business Digital Exchange Gateway, an innovative collection of insurtech platforms that enable agents to access The Hanover directly through existing connections in their commercial lines quoting solutions. The Small Business Gateway supports The Hanover's agent partners in their desire to enhance agent-carrier connectivity and streamline the small business placement process.

The new solution supports both standard and specialty lines, and is accessible through seven third-party partnerships – IVANS Distribution Platform, Applied Epic Quotes, Tarmika, Semsee, Vertafore, Insureon and Verisk. Currently, the Small Business Gateway is available for business owner's, workers' compensation and management liability policies in many of the company's commercial lines states, with plans to expand to professional liability lines over the next year.

"We recognize the operational challenges our agents face as they work to place business and serve their customers, and we have been very thoughtful about how technology can help them transact business in a more efficient and effective way," said Richard W. Lavey, president, Hanover Agency Markets. "This new capability complements our existing TAP Sales system, which provides direct access to The Hanover's small commercial, marine, and professional and management liability products. Agents now have a choice to either access The Hanover directly through TAP Sales, or utilize the new Small Business Gateway, offering great flexibility and ease of use."

The company plans to expand the Small Business Gateway to include additional product lines, making it even easier for agents to efficiently place more account business.

