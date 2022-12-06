Digi-Key Electronics Ranked #119 on Forbes' 2022 List of America's Largest Private Companies

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has been ranked #119 on the 2022 list of America's Largest Private Companies by Forbes. This is the first time the company has been included on the list.

Forbes has been tracking America's largest private companies since 1985. This year's list, with 246 entrants, is the largest since 2008, when the cutoff to qualify was $1 billion in sales. The threshold has since been raised to $2 billion in revenues, and companies are ranked by revenues from the most recently completed fiscal year.

Digi-Key is one of just nine companies included in the list in the Capital Goods category. The full list can be viewed on the Forbes website.

"Digi-Key is proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of the largest private companies in America," said Dave Doherty, president of Digi-Key. "We are grateful to our team members who have gone above and beyond to meet challenges and enable this accelerated growth for the company, all while helping our customers fuel their innovation. And we are grateful to be a private company that can always put our customers and team members first, and not compete with the sometimes conflicting demands of external shareholders."

Digi-Key has experienced more than 80% growth in 24 months which is virtually unheard of in the distribution space. They also recently opened the doors to their 2.2 million square foot Product Distribution Center expansion (PDCe), which will allow the company to scale capacity to keep up with skyrocketing demand.

Digi-Key employees enjoy a generous benefits package, an abundance of on-site amenities, and robust educational and professional development opportunities. For more information on careers with Digi-Key, please visit their careers page.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

