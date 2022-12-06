CECOP USA Named "Company of the Year" by Spain-U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Award Recognizes Association's Commitment to the Success of

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CECOP USA, part of the world's only global association of independent opticians and optometrists, recently received the prestigious Ponce de Léon "Company of the Year Award" from the Spain–U.S. Chamber of Commerce for its achievements in the optical sector. The award was presented at the Chamber's 42nd Annual Anniversary gala held in November at the Coral Gables Biltmore Hotel.

"I am accepting this award on behalf of our truly talented and diverse team," said Ignacio Macias, Chairman of the Board at CECOP USA. "I want you to know that we are just getting started – the best is yet to come!"

This recognition is on the heels of CECOP's founder, Jorge Rubio, having been granted the Keys to the City of Miami by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, a distinction that is only awarded to companies in Miami-Dade County that have demonstrated highly successful trajectory and growth.

CECOP USA has elevated optical industry standards by offering unmatched customer service and response time, as well as discounts, promotions, consolidated billing, marketing services, HR services, continuing education, financial consulting, social media resources and more for independent providers. With no membership fees, CECOP USA offers flexibility which drives results and helps busy eyecare professionals simplify their businesses while improving their bottom line and their patients' eyecare experience.

"We are constantly negotiating discounts and promotions with popular and innovative brands," said CECOP founder Jorge Rubio. "Just by joining our association, optical professionals are able to leverage our significant buying power, which enables our members to get all of the positive benefits of mass retailers and large chains while remaining independent."

CECOP entered the U.S. market in early 2020. After the acquisition of the New York-based Combine Buying Group in March 2020 and the Illinois-based Alliance Buying Group (ABG) in 2021, CECOP consolidated its growth in a highly competitive market.

Not beholden to the mass-market optometry chains yet committed to open and honest collaboration with independent optometry stores, practices and providers, CECOP USA prides itself on being the only global community that provides solutions which are leading to a complete transformation of the independent optometry sector. CECOP USA is also committed to improving access to eyecare, which was the impetus for the recent launch of the CECOP Foundation that has an initial goal of providing free eyecare to 10,000–20,000 underprivileged Americans.

About CECOP USA

CECOP is the leading global association of independent opticians and optometrists delivering operational management, training, strategic solutions, collective purchasing power and more to 8,000 members and over 150 brand partners across Europe and Latin America. CECOP is expanding globally, with operations in Brazil, Colombia, England, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Portugal, Spain and the United States. The association is committed to driving the transformation and profitability of a global community of independent eyecare professionals.

