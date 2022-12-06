Bloomz Wins Tech & Learning Award of Excellence - Back to School 2022

SEATTLE, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech & Learning strives to be the go-to resource to help K-12 educators and administrators use technology to enhance the student experience and drive innovative learning. Tech & Learning's publications, websites, newsletters, and virtual and in-person events provide factual and evaluative information on trends, products, and strategies to education leaders who purchase technology products in their districts and schools.

Tech and Learning Awards of Excellence (PRNewswire)

Tech & Learning was back with the Awards of Excellence: Back to School Awards. This year, Bloomz was selected.

Tech & Learning was back again with the Awards of Excellence: Back to School Awards. These awards were established to help readers find the most impressive products and solutions to support their work in any learning environment. This year, the parent communication app Bloomz was selected as the winning product for 2022!

Bloomz is the unified parent-teacher communication app that increases parental engagement by connecting parents and teachers with one intuitive app. Bloomz handles everything from school messaging to student portfolios and text translation. Fans of Bloomz point to their comprehensive dashboard and a wide variety of tools to help teachers and administrators reach their goals.

One reason for this year's award selection was Bloomz's advanced PBIS toolset, allowing admins and teachers to track, analyze and reward students' behavior in and across the school. Schools can leverage Bloomz's PBIS capabilities to increase student engagement and work ethic among students and helps parents engage in their children's education. The app was designed to enhance the school community through open communication and positive reinforcement.

For this "Tech & Learning Award," Tech & Learning reviewed products that can offer schools versatility, value, and solutions to specific problems to support innovative, practical teaching and learning. From security solutions to LMSs to hardware and software, this new award recognizes both new and legacy technology that supports effective teaching and learning practices in the new school year.

