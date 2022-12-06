Alaskan Tech Leader MTA Partners with Connectbase to Expand Marketplace Presence

MTA joins Connectbase platform to reach new markets and partners

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, the marketplace for connectivity, announces that MTA, Alaska's best choice for technology and communications, is the newest member of The Connected World platform.

Connectbase Logo (PRNewswire)

The Connected World — Connectbase's SaaS platform for connectivity buyers and sellers — profiles more than 1.8 billion locations across 150 countries, creating a living catalog of location-based intelligence and opportunities for MTA. As part of The Connected World digital ecosystem, MTA will have access to a greater serviceable market for its unique Alaska network. Through this partnership, Connectbase and MTA aim to improve diversity and survivability on connections between Alaska and the Lower 48.

"MTA is thrilled to kick off this partnership with Connectbase," said Michael Burke, CEO of MTA. "We are always seeking opportunities to reach our full potential by bolstering our ecosystem and taking proactive steps to identify new markets and partners. The strong capabilities of The Connected World platform will allow us to accomplish this and better articulate the unequaled benefits of our network to national and international carriers."

With its historic AlCan ONE network — the first all-terrestrial fiber line from Alaska to the contiguous United States — MTA is the only Alaskan service provider to have high-capacity terrestrial fiber paths to both Seattle and Chicago, in addition to an undersea route to Portland.

"With our partnership underway, each member of The Connected World ecosystem now will be linked to MTA's robust network, including its one-of-a-kind all-terrestrial fiber network to the Lower 48," said Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO of Connectbase. "The ecosystem is built by partners like MTA, and we're proud to say that our ongoing and new partnerships improve connectivity around the world."

About Matanuska Telecom Association

Established in 1953, as a 100 percent Alaskan owned and operated telecom cooperative, MTA is Alaska's best choice for technology and communications products. As a key player in the economy of Southcentral and Interior Alaska, MTA provides business technology solutions to empower member-owners and patrons to live a connected life. Today, MTA remains as one of the largest telecommunication co-ops in the United States and proudly employs more than 400 Alaskans. For more information, visit https://www.mtasolutions.com/ or connect with MTA on Facebook.

About Connectbase

Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling next generation buying and selling of connectivity, including automated quoting, and providing deep, trusted insights. Connectbase's industry-leading platform, The Connected World, serves almost 300 providers globally, managing 1.8 billion locations across 150 countries. The Connectbase team has built a connected ecosystem transforming network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at www.connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/.

MTA Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Connectbase