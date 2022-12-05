Trialjectory Grows Pharmaceutical and Biotech Clinical Trial Partnerships by 800 Percent

Currently Working With More Than 50 Pharma Companies, Emerging Biotechs and CROs to Develop and Execute Studies that Focus on Patients' Unique Needs

Partnerships Result in More Qualified Patient Leads, Reduced Enrollment Timelines and Improved Patient Diversity in Clinical Trials

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trialjectory ("the Company"), an AI-powered decision support platform that democratizes patient access to advanced cancer treatments and empowers the pharmaceutical and biotech industry to execute more patient-centric clinical trials, announced today it is currently working with more than 50 pharmaceutical companies, emerging biotechs and Contract Research Organizations to develop and execute clinical trials that focus more on patients' unique medical and personal needs – an increase of 800 percent since the beginning of 2020.

By better understanding the patient's perspective in clinical studies, companies can significantly improve trial design and execution, resulting in increased patient enrollment (10 to 15 percent of Trialjectory's patients enroll in clinical trials versus the 2 to 3 percent industry enrollment rate) and expedited drug development timelines. With more than 3 million treatment matches to date, Trialjectory has grown its database from 2,000 clinical trials in 2019 to over 20,000 trials in 2022. Currently, over 4,000 new cancer patients join the platform each month, with Trialjectory slated to reach over 100,000 patients by the end of the year. The Company more than tripled its revenue from new pharmaceutical customers between 2020 and 2021 and, in just the first half of 2022, already exceeded the revenue recorded in all of 2021.

Trialjectory provides real-time patient data on a variety of common challenges related to clinical trials, including potential side effects, location/travel barriers and other important eligibility factors. As a result, the Company:

Provides 40 percent more qualified patient leads versus traditional efforts

Reduces enrollment timelines by 20 percent

Decreases time spent on prequalification protocols by up to 25 percent

Trialjectory is equally committed to including patients from underrepresented backgrounds in clinical trials: 83 percent of patients on the Trialjectory platform share their ethnicity data, with 35 percent representing ethnic minorities – a 12 percent improvement in minority patient representation across clinical trials.

"The first step toward increasing all enrollment in clinical studies is to address the fears and myths about what it means to participate in a clinical trial. This is especially true in underrepresented populations with limited access to information and provider awareness of available trials," said Kapila Viges, MPN Research Foundation (MPNRF) CEO. "Since partnering with Trialjectory, MPNRF has accelerated clinical trial access for patients living with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN). The more personalized matchmaking offered by Trialjectory helps patients, particularly from underrepresented backgrounds, to identify, gain comfort and enroll in trials that best fit their needs. Trialjectory serves as a gateway to access for all MPN patients seeking new treatment options, which leads to better trial and patient outcomes. This aligns perfectly with our mission to advance new therapies for MPNs and related blood cancers across the globe."

"As a cancer survivor, I know firsthand that patients have always been the missing link in drug development," added Tzvia Bader, Trialjectory co-founder and CEO. "Oncologists and the healthcare industry at large are ill-equipped to determine the best treatment plan for patients without access to patient feedback, lacking a basic understanding of patients' individual concerns in clinical trials. Trialjectory's rapidly growing number of pharmaceutical and biotech partners is proof that focusing on the patient through a more personalized approach is the right solution for the industry to succeed."

About Trialjectory

Trialjectory is a patient-first, AI-powered decision support platform dedicated to improving cancer treatment. Working directly with patients, healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies, Trialjectory democratizes access to advanced cancer treatment and empowers the pharmaceutical and biotech industry to execute more patient-centric clinical trials. The Company has been recognized by TIME as one of " The 100 Best Inventions of 2020 " and named an honoree in the AI and data category for Fast Company's " 2021 World-Changing Ideas Awards ." For more information, please visit www.trialjectory.com , and follow the Company on I nstagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

