HUSBAND AND WIFE TEAM SET TO OPEN FIRST OF THREE WING ZONES IN YUBA CITY

NATIONAL CHICKEN WING RESTAURANT OPENS NEWEST LOCATION IN YUBA CITY ON DECEMBER 5TH.

YUBA CITY, Calif., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wing Zone , known for its fast, flavor-packed chicken wings, debuted its newest location in Yuba City at 1282 Stabler Lane Suite 620 on December 5th. Wing Zone will bring its 18 award-winning flavors to Yuba City with their signature fast wings, tenders, and fries.

Wing Zone (PRNewswire)

The new Wing Zone is owned and operated by Yuba City resident entrepreneurs Nicky and Jim Davis. The husband-wife duo has lived in Yuba City for the past 16 years and are excited to bring fast, flavor-fused chicken to the local community. Alongside them, their son-in-law will serve as manager of the new location. The Davis's have always had a love for food, often inviting family over for dinner and lunch. They plan on opening 3 locations, with this location being the first.

"Sharing our love of food with the community is something that we take a lot of pride in," says Jim. "With Wing Zone, we'll be able to give our neighbors fast and flavorful wings that they can count on – something Yuba City is missing right now."

From Tame to Nuclear Habanero, the brand offers options for everyone looking to experience the Scoville Scale firsthand. The flavor line-up features tongue-tantalizing flavors such as Louisiana Lemon Pepper, Mango Fire, Blackened Voodoo and Liquid Gold. The menu focuses on original bone-in wings, boneless wings, and massive hand-breaded tenders as well as flavor rub fries along with the indulgent favorite funnel cake fries.

Wing Zone's multi-step method includes an initial olive-oil baking followed by a two-step frying process which allows an order to be ready to eat in a few minutes.

The store is open from 4 pm – 12 am, Monday-Wednesday, 11 am – 12 am, Thursday – Saturday, and 12 pm – 12 am Sunday. For additional information, visit wingzone.com or call the location at 530-599-8201.

About Wing Zone

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings and tenders. Wing Zone's award-winning flavors are available at more than 31 locations in North America and its 30 restaurants internationally. The brand plans to grow to 200 profitable restaurants by 2025. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com . Like Wing Zone on Facebook , follow on Twitter or Instagram .

