GEP'S PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY CHAIN SOFTWARE GOES LIVE IN BPOST NV/SA, TRANSFORMING PROCUREMENT AT BELGIUM'S LEADING POSTAL & E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS OPERATOR

The bpost group is Belgium's leading postal operator and a growing parcel & omni-commerce logistics partner in Europe , North America and Asia

CLARK, N.J., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that the public company bpost group — Belgium's leading postal operator and a growing e-commerce logistics provider in Europe, North America and Asia — has selected, rolled out and started using GEP SOFTWARE™, the industry's leading procurement and supply chain platform.

Headquartered in Belgium, with more than 36,000 employees and 4.3 billion euros (US$4.7 billion) in global revenue, bpost makes it easier to buy and sell online, thanks to its wide range of services for the whole e-commerce chain. The group supports businesses to expand their omni-commerce activities across the globe with astute end-to-end solutions and smart partnerships. It is using GEP SOFTWARE for digital transformation across the source-to-contract (S2C) process encompassing sourcing management, project management, contracts and supplier management to improve efficiencies and compliance across the tendering and contracting process.

GEP SOFTWARE encompasses GEP SMART™, recently named the world's best procurement software for the second year in a row, and GEP NEXXE™, the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform. It enables Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing and supply chain functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity. GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty. A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

