Following Successful Testing of Valens Semiconductor Chipsets, Leading Japanese Automotive Association JASPAR Validates the MIPI A-PHY Standard

This stringent testing provides further validation of Valens Semiconductor's VA7000 A-PHY-compliant chipsets for the automotive industry

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the automotive and audio-video markets, today announced that the Japan Automotive Software Platform and Architecture (JASPAR) organization has formally validated the MIPI A-PHY specification for its network of Japanese OEMs and Tier 1s, including Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Mazda, and DENSO. This came after the Valens Semiconductor VA7000 A-PHY-compliant chipsets passed JASPAR's rigorous testing for Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC), marking an important milestone for the integration of these chipsets into safety-critical Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS).

JASPAR was established in 2004 to facilitate the adoption of new automotive related technologies throughout Japan. The organization helps improve development efficiency and ensures reliability through standardization and sharing of sophisticated electronic automotive software and networks. It does this by providing common specification guidelines that can be referenced by the country's automobile OEMs and their Tier 1 partners.

JASPAR administered a comprehensive suite of EMC tests on the Valens VA7031 serializer and VA7044 deserializer chipsets for induction noise, TEM cell, antenna irradiation, BCI, antenna irradiation radar band, wireless device, conductive noise, and radiation noise. The tests were conducted according to the JASPAR Next-Generation High-Speed LAN Evaluation Standards Ver. 3.0 (ST-HN-3). The recommended circuit specification, A-PHY, has been published as JASPAR Recommended Multi-gigabit Electric Circuit Specification Ver. 1.0 (ST-HN-10).

"As car companies integrate next-generation ADAS and autonomous systems with sensors requiring ever-higher bandwidth, EMC is becoming increasingly important," said Hideki Goto, Chairperson of the Next Generation High-Speed Network Working Group at JASPAR and Group Manager at Toyota Motor Corporation. "Our EMC testing has shown that MIPI A-PHY is one of the most resilient technologies for electromagnetic interference."

"At Valens Semiconductor, we take pride in our unique offering of ultra-high bandwidth long reach connectivity alongside an unprecedented EMC performance," said Gideon Kedem, SVP and Head of Automotive at Valens Semiconductor. "JASPAR's recommendation is a seal of approval for our VA7000 chipsets as well as for the MIPI A-PHY standard as a whole. The successful testing will give automotive OEMs – not just in Japan but around the world – even more confidence in using our technology to protect vulnerable, safety-critical links. While other solutions cannot meet the industry's growing bandwidth requirements without compromising on EMC resilience, only A-PHY will allow OEMs to safely enhance their ADAS architecture."

MIPI A-PHY, defined by the MIPI Alliance, is the first standardized, asymmetric, long-reach serializer-deserializer (SerDes) physical layer specification targeted for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving systems (ADS), in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) displays and other surround-sensor applications (e.g., cameras, lidar, radar). It offers OEMs unprecedented bandwidth and link distance, while guaranteeing an industry-low Packet Error Rate (PER) of 10-19 – orders of magnitude lower than competing solutions used in cars today. The Valens VA7000 chipsets are the first on the market to comply with the A-PHY standard.

