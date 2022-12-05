ENGO Eyewear's ENGO 2, Its Most Lightweight, Technologically Advanced Smart Eyewear for Sports Now Available

ENGO 2 brings real-time performance data to endurance athletes.

BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGO Eyewear, the leading manufacturer of connected eyewear for sports, today announced the ENGO 2, its lightest, and most technologically advanced sports eyewear is now available for purchase. Created to give endurance athletes real-time access to performance data, directly in their field of view, ENGO 2 features advanced ActiveLookÔ 2.0 technology.

At just 36g, ENGO 2 is the lightest heads-up display ("HUD") ever created for sports – about the same weight as standard sports eyewear. Lowest possible weight is a requirement for endurance athletes, who require stability, balance and comfort for extended events such as marathons, triathlons, full-day cycling events.

ENGO 2 offers battery life that meets power requirements for training and competition, with up to 12 hours of continuous use.

ENGO Eyewear enables athletes to see advanced performance data such as power, heartrate, pace, cadence, and running dynamics – at a glance. ENGO provides intuitive, instant access to real-time data – without the need to break stride or take eyes off the road. Now endurance athletes can train and race with more precision and confidence.

"ENGO 2 enables users to take full advantage of data provided by certain Garmin, Apple, and Suunto products," said Eric Marcellin-Dibon, Engo Eyewear CEO. "ENGO 2 connects directly to compatible sports watches and cycling computers to provide performance in the user's natural field of view. We are the first company to deliver great brightness and visibility, lightweight, and long battery life in a product designed for runners, cyclists and triathletes."

Available in two sizes to fit a variety of face shapes and sizes, ENGO 2's frameless design comes with ENGO Eyewear's 100% satisfaction guarantee to ensure a comfortable, secure fit, and a clear view of the user's data. ENGO 2 features high-definition optics, moisture and dust resistance, impact protection, and 100% ultraviolet protection.

ENGO 2's touchless gesture control makes it easy to toggle between custom display fields, by waving a hand in front of the lens. Mr. Marcellin-Dibon added, "ENGO Eyewear enables athletes to increase performance – and results – by taking full advantage of real-time data. With ENGO and ActiveLook, smart devices, sensors, and apps are no longer limited to post-activity review."

ENGO 2 is available now for $329. Learn more at www.engoeyewear.com.

About ENGO Eyewear

Founded in Grenoble, France, ENGO Eyewear is the leader in connected eyewear for endurance athletes. Its ActiveLook® microdisplay technology, recognized with an Innovation Award at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2021, provides an extremely clear and stable display in ambient daylight conditions, is very lightweight, and has best-in-class battery life. Learn more at www.engoeyewear.com.

