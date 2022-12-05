DENSO Announces Organizational and Executive Changes

KARIYA, Japan, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO Corporation, a leading mobility supplier, today announced changes to its organizational structure, executives' responsibilities, and personnel, effective January 1, 2023.

I. Organizational Changes

To address ever increasing global-scale social challenges such as global warming and energy and resource shortages, DENSO will merge the FA Business Development Div. (formerly the Industrial Solution Business Unit), which provides lean automation solutions to the industrial sector; the Food Value Chain Business Development Div., which provides safe and stable supply solutions in food and agriculture sectors; the newly established Circular Economy Development Dept.; and the Digital Solution Development Dept. to establish the Social Innovation Business Development Function Unit . This supports DENSO efforts to realize a safe and secure recycling-oriented society through the creation of multifaceted innovations.



To realize free and safe mobility with zero traffic fatalities, it is essential to enhance full-ambient sensing of vehicles and coordination with infrastructure, as well as to predict "unseen dangers" and provide information to drivers and passengers in the cockpit by making full use of AI and other technologies. As a result, DENSO will merge the AD&ADAS Business Unit and the Cockpit Systems Business Unit to establish the Safety Systems Business Unit . Through the new value created by combining the fields of advanced safety systems and human-machine interfaces, DENSO aims to further strengthen its competitiveness and expand its product lineup.



As CASE technology advances, semiconductors will play an increasingly important role in enhancing vehicle performance. To strengthen the strategy and functionality in purchasing semiconductors, DENSO will establish the Semiconductor-Originated Key Technologies R&D Div. in the Electronics Business Unit, and the Semiconductor Parts Purchasing Div. in the Purchasing Group.

II. Changes to Executive Structure and Executives

Name New Current Katsuhisa Shimokawa Retirement Senior Executive Officer Shoji Tsuzuki Retirement Senior Executive Officer Kazuaki Fujitani Retirement Senior Executive Officer

Operating Officers' areas of responsibility effective January 1, 2023

Changes are underlined Title Name New Current Representative Member of the Board, CEO Koji Arima － － Representative Member of the Board, Executive Vice President Yukihiro Shinohara Support of President & CEO, CRO, CCO, CQO,

Head of Purchasing Group Assistant to President, CRO, CCO, CQO Member of the Board, Senior Executive Officer Kenichiro Ito CHRO, Head of General Administration & Human

Resources Center, NA area, EU area, Korea CHRO, Head of General Administration &

Human Resources Center, NA area, EU

area, Korea Member of the Board, Senior Executive Officer Yasushi Matsui CFO, Head of Corporate Strategy Center, Group

Companies of Japan, Asia area, China area CFO, Head of Corporate Strategy Center,

Group Companies of Japan, Asia area,

China area Senior Executive Officer Yoshifumi Kato CTO, Head of Advanced Devices Business Group,

Advanced Mobility Systems Business Development

Div., President of MIRISE Technologies CTO, Head of Advanced Devices Business

Group, Solution Planning for Smart City Dept.,

New Business Development Dept., Advanced

Mobility Systems Business Development Div.,

President of MIRISE Technologies, President

of SOKEN Senior Executive Officer Yasuhiro Iida CEO of India area Head of Purchasing Group Senior Executive Officer Yasuhiko Yamazaki Head of Thermal Systems Business Group Head of Thermal Systems Business Group Senior Executive Officer Hirotsugu Takeuchi CDO , Head of IT Digital Center , Head of Research &

Development Center, Social Innovation Business

Development Function Unit , President of SOKEN Head of Research & Development Center Senior Executive Officer Hidehiro Yokoo Head of Legal. External Affairs & Communications

Center, Audit Dept., Tokyo Office, Food Value Chain

Business Development Div., Managing of Japan

Region Dept. Head of Legal. External Affairs &

Communications Center, Audit Dept., Tokyo

Office, Food Value Chain Business

Development Div., Managing of Japan

Region Dept. Senior Executive Officer Jiro Ebihara CMzO , Head of Production Innovation Center , FA Business Development Div. , Environment Neutral Systems Development Div., Head of Electrification Systems Business

Group, Environment Neutral Systems

Development Div. Senior Executive Officer Shinnosuke Hayashi CSwO, Head of Mobility Electronics Business Group CSwO, Head of Mobility Electronics Business

Group Senior Executive Officer Hisashi Iida Head of Powertrain Systems Business Group, Head

of Injection Components Business Unit Head of Powertrain Systems Business Group,

Head of Injection Components Business Unit

Reference: Official name of CxO

CRO: Chief Risk Officer

CCO: Chief Compliance Officer

CQO: Chief Quality Officer

CFO: Chief Financial Officer

CTO: Chief Technology Officer

CHRO: Chief Human Resources Officer

CMzO: Chief Monozukuri Officer

CSwO: Chief Software Officer

CDO: Chief Digital Officer

About DENSO Corporation

DENSO is a $45.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 198 facilities to produce electrification system, powertrain system, thermal system, mobility electronics, & advanced devices, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 167,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/

