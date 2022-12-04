O'BRIEN, WARNOCK, AND OSSOFF TO MEET WITH TEAMSTER UPS WORKERS AT ATLANTA FACILITY

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, December 5, beginning at 7:30 a.m. EST, Georgia Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will join Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien at the UPS Smart Hub facility to meet with Teamsters and reinforce the senators' commitment to working people.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

Warnock and Ossoff have supported Teamster initiatives during their first two years in office — by voting to bolster multiemployer pensions and supporting more than $1 trillion in infrastructure investment that will employ hundreds of thousands of workers in good-paying union jobs.

The senators are also co-sponsors of the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which the Teamsters strongly back. The legislation would modernize federal labor law by removing current roadblocks that make it difficult for workers to unionize and negotiate better wages and benefits.

WHO: Sean M. O'Brien, International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.)



WHEN: Monday, December 5, 2022

7:30-10 a.m. EST



WHERE: UPS Smart Hub

1 Sandy Creek Road (off Fulton Industrial Boulevard)

Atlanta, GA 30331

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

mmcquaid@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters