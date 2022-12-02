Ivory Homes and Larry H. Miller Communities lead community vision for master-planned community in eastern Summit County

After decades of community discussions, two local companies selected for their focus and unique ability to guide and manage residents' vision

MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Utah's top homebuilder Ivory Homes and Larry H. Miller Communities, the visionary organization behind the master-planned community of Daybreak, have partnered to provide their years of local expertise in effective community development to help achieve smart and incremental growth objectives for the town of Hoytsville, Utah.

The vision of a mountain river valley community is part of a village overlay adopted in 2018 to incentivize cooperation and community design flexibility. This overlay was developed through a locally driven process of 27 local property owners, representing approximately 1,000 acres in the Hoytsville area. These property owners worked to select the right partners to bring this vision to life, which will likely stretch over several decades.

"As we continue to plan for growth, we want to proactively preserve the beauty and quality of life we all expect and enjoy in Hoytsville," Mel Brown, local resident, and former Speaker of the Utah House of Representatives. "We could think of no group better for the job than Ivory Homes and LHM Communities, two local companies that have proven experience, are well-respected and care as much about Utah as we do."

Hoytsville, located near Coalville in eastern Summit County, enjoys stunning mountain valley living. This new community is planned to offer a range of housing opportunities, both in terms of housing types and affordability, for a demographic spectrum. The community will span more than 1,000 acres and nearly 60 percent of the acreage will be preserved as open space. See map for location site.

"This will be a model community combining the residents' vision with the expertise and commitment that only local partners can bring to the table," said Clark Ivory, CEO, Ivory Homes. "Ivory Homes is thrilled to be partnering with LHM Communities to build a unique mountain river community that will help define growth in Utah's Wasatch Back."

"As growth continues to challenge our state, we're honored Ivory Homes asked us to join them on this project, bringing our expertise in award-winning community planning to deliver the benefits of a collaborative process between residents, landowners, community builders and local government," said Brad Holmes, President, LHM Communities.

This new community will work to address the growth challenges facing every area of the state, while ensuring the goals of local landowners and communities are met. With this in mind, key focus areas are as follows:

The Character of Hoytsville: The objective is to maintain the existing rural character and heritage of Hoytsville while ensuring the future goals of local landowners and communities are met. The team will also recognize, complement, and consider local historic characteristics in the community and architectural designs.

Sustainable and Efficient: This vision will focus on low-impact and design practices that promote sustainability in both the built environment as well as infrastructure to support the town.

Diverse Housing Options: A range of energy-efficient housing opportunities from high-end to affordable units, with a focus on attainable housing.

Walkable Community: The vision for the township of Hoytsville features a village core with access to local shopping, eateries, offices, local start-up business, live-work space, and a focus on local employment opportunities.

Summit County , which will help alleviate housing and traffic pressures in Park City , Snyderville and the Kimball Junction area. For more information visit: Balancing Growth: Hoytsville will help shape growth in eastern, which will help alleviate housing and traffic pressures in, Snyderville and the Kimball Junction area. For more information visit: www.cedarcresthoytsville.com

About Ivory Homes

Ivory Homes is Utah's Number One Homebuilder® and the 2021 National Homebuilder of the Year. Ivory Homes has been Growing and Changing with Utah™ since 1983, helping more than 25,000 families and individuals achieve homeownership and building more than 3,000 apartment homes. Ivory Homes has led the Utah market for 34 consecutive years, focusing on the company's mission to build quality homes with lasting value year after year in more than 60 active communities and 30 model home locations across the state of Utah. Learn more at www.ivoryhomes.com.

About Larry H. Miller Communities

Established in 2021, Larry H. Miller Communities, a portfolio business of the Larry H. Miller Company, develops, manages and invests in a variety of real estate properties, including residential mixed-use, master-planned communities, land, retail, office, hospitality, entertainment and homebuilding.

