Taylor Morrison to Build and Donate Homes to Support Patients at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WM Phoenix Open Presenting Sponsor Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) announced today it is building and donating an initial six fully furnished homes to the Banner Health Foundation. Upon completion, the 16-home community located in Gilbert, Ariz., will support Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center's Home Away from Home program that provides housing assistance to patients who travel great distances for care at Banner MD Anderson.

"Treatment is complex and emotional, but through our donation, we treasure the opportunity to flex our strengths as a homebuilder to build places of sanctuary for patients and their loved ones while they navigate this challenging time in their lives," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "For Taylor Morrison to play a role in offering some relief and enabling patients to focus on healing is such a gift."

In addition to the range of emotions a cancer diagnosis brings, the cost of extended lodging during cancer treatment is beyond reach for many patients and their families. While many can afford a short hotel stay, few are prepared to pay for long-term lodging—especially those traveling far distances to receive care or whose treatment protocol requires weeks to months of daily therapy or close post-surgical monitoring. The Home Away from Home program provides financial assistance for lodging to patients and families required to stay near Banner MD Anderson.

Taylor Morrison's donated homes will be located on a parcel of land adjacent to the Banner Gateway Medical Center campus, which is home to Banner MD Anderson. Taylor Morrison will begin phase one of its construction process by building six of the 16 homes in the summer 2023, with an estimated completion by summer 2024.

Last year, thousands of patients traveled more than 30 miles each way for care at Banner MD Anderson, and 330 of those patients came from outside of Arizona. The new nearby housing will provide lodging for more than 60 patients each year, providing the assurance of a safe and comfortable home while receiving treatment. The homes will feature floor plans from Taylor Morrison's newly introduced build-to-rent brand Yardly, specializing in cottage-style, for-rent homes. Floor plans will offer 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen, laundry, and gathering room. Homes will also be pet-friendly, with private backyards and doggy doors.

"We are deeply grateful to Taylor Morrison's generosity because for many patients, having a place to stay without the financial burden is the difference between receiving care or not," said Michael Herring, Chief Executive Officer at Banner Gateway Medical Center and Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center. "Hope and healing can be found in something as simple as a safe and comfortable bed and a good night's rest. With all the concerns and feelings going through a patient's mind, a home nearby provides such relief and one less thing to worry about."

When Arizona's leading provider of health care, Banner Health, joined forces with one of the nation's top-ranked cancer centers, MD Anderson Cancer Center, in 2011, it changed the landscape for cancer patients and their families throughout Arizona and the Southwest. With its main campus in Gilbert, Ariz., Banner MD Anderson gives patients access to the same cutting-edge technology, multidisciplinary approach, and leading cancer care available in Houston, Texas. Experts adhere to the philosophy, process, and guidelines of MD Anderson's clinical leadership, and provide a full range of multidisciplinary care options, including medical oncology, surgery and radiation.

With more than 1.5 million patient visits to the Gilbert campus and five extension clinics across the Valley, some 200 clinical trials underway, and an ever-growing team of specialists across disciplines, Banner MD Anderson is today poised to become Arizona's leading clinical cancer research program and the vanguard of a revolution in cancer care.

Tax-deductible donations benefiting the Home Away from Home fund can be made online at give.bannerhealth.com/tm. From Feb. 6–12, 2023, at TPC Scottsdale, WM Phoenix Open attendees can also donate while visiting the Fairway House Presented by Taylor Morrison on the 12th hole. Each year, the tournament raises millions of dollars for Arizona charities, and Taylor Morrison looks forward to helping those charitable contributions grow.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Yardly. From 2016-2022, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities, and our team is highlighted in our latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report on our website. For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

Established in 2001, the Banner Health Foundation engages the community and stewards charitable gifts to advance Banner Health's nonprofit mission of making health care easier so life can be better. Contributions are invested locally to support patient care programs and services operated by Banner's many hospitals and health care facilities in Arizona and Wyoming. For more information, please visit www.bannerhealthfoundation.org.

Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center delivers cancer care to patients through the partnership of Banner Health and MD Anderson Cancer Center. Banner MD Anderson offers focused disease-specific expertise in the medical, radiation and surgical management of the cancer patient; an evidence-based, multidisciplinary approach to patient care; access to clinical trials and new investigative therapies; state-of-the-art technology for the diagnosis, staging and treatment of all types of cancer; oncology expertise in supportive care services. For more information, visit www.BannerMDAnderson.com.

