MESMERIZE EXPANDS ITS RETAIL PHARMACY NETWORK WITH ASSOCIATED FOOD STORES PARTNERSHIP

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesmerize (www.mesmerize.com), a prominent out-of-home media company specializing in patient education at the point of care, announced a new partnership with Associated Food Stores. Associated Food Stores advocates for independent grocers and membership comprises over 400 independent grocers throughout the Intermountain West. The partnership includes the installation of Mesmerize's digital displays within 40 retailers under the Macey's, Lin's, and Fresh Market brands.

Mesmerize's digital displays are being prominently placed in the waiting and pick-up/drop-off areas of each retailer's pharmacy, presenting a valuable opportunity for patient education and sponsor messaging. Displays will feature best-in-class editorial and educational content including information on general health and wellness, symptoms, disease states, treatment options, and more. Associated Food Stores' members will have access to Mesmerize's full-service digital signage studio and will be working with Mesmerize to create custom messaging educating customers about clinical services available at the pharmacy.

"Associated Food Stores is committed to supporting the communities we serve through more than groceries," said Denise Kunkel, Rx Clinical Programs Manager at Associated Food Stores. "We look forward to working with Mesmerize to connect our customers with valuable health and wellness education and access to resources."

Ian Stone, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Mesmerize said, "As a progressive pharmacy retailer, Associated Food Stores is ahead of the curve with their clinical services and programs that they offer to their pharmacy customers. We look forward to enhancing their stores with targeted custom content and patient education about services such as test and treat and vaccines to enhance the patient experience and drive sales."

ABOUT MESMERIZE

Mesmerize specializes in patient education at the point of care. Mesmerize provides targeted educational materials including digital and static wallboards, literature distribution, and branded medical essentials to patients and caregivers in waiting rooms, exam rooms, and other high traffic areas of doctors' offices, pharmacies and community-based organizations. For more information, please visit www.mesmerize.com.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED FOOD STORES

Since 1940, Associated Food Stores has been advocating for independent grocers throughout the Intermountain West. In that time, membership has grown from 34 independent grocers to over 400 today; operating a 1-million-square-foot warehouse in Farr West, Utah; and the integration of new technologies in the grocery industry. Associated Food Stores was founded on the idea of local grocers banding together to help improve individual businesses and we continue with that philosophy today by sourcing local products when possible. For more information, please visit https://www.afstores.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE Mesmerize