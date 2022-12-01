The Little Gym Franchisee Expands with Unleashed Brands, Adds Third Brand to Portfolio

Texas Entrepreneur to Add Additional Youth Enrichment Brands Under Unleashed Brands Platform

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginamarie Soto, a franchisee with The Little Gym, recently signed her third brand franchise agreement with Unleashed Brands, making her the first tri-brand owner within the platform. Unleashed Brands is the world's first Youth Enrichment franchise platform company that includes category-leading brands Urban Air Adventure Park, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts.

Soto started her relationship with Unleashed Brands as a The Little Gym franchisee in Midland, Texas, which she currently operates before signing with Urban Air Adventure Park in November 2021. Since then, she has purchased an XP League franchise that will be built inside her Urban Air. The new co-located Urban Air and XP League is expected to open in late December 2022 and will be located at 4706 N. Midkiff Road, Midland, TX. Soto also has plans to develop an additional The Little Gym in the neighboring city of Odessa, TX.

The Little Gym is the premier physical development center leveraging movement-based learning and imaginative play to help kids develop and build confidence. Urban Air is the ultimate indoor adventure park and party place for children of all ages, providing a broad array of attractions for every adventurer. XP League is a coach-led competitive gaming league bridging the gap between athletics and esports to create an environment for kids to grow their soft skills. All brands serve kids and use similar systems, teams and technology under the Unleashed Brands platform. Prior to franchise ownership, Soto worked in mud-truck sales for the oil industry, but after having a child she started looking for different career paths that were more family-friendly. She opened her gym in 2020, just before being shut down due to COVID restrictions.

Soto says that as a mother, she is turning who she is into what she does. She says she's excited about the opportunities that exist with several different Unleashed Brands companies to continue growing her business portfolio while serving moms and kids.

"These businesses grow with your children," said Soto. "Families can start with one and expand into the others, making sure their kids are learning and stimulated no matter what interests they have. I love being at the start of something that I see developing so successfully in this area."

Unleashed Brands is backed by a management team with more than 150 years of combined consumer industry experience, focused on serving families and housing the world's most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. It continues to grow its industry-leading platform to better serve and support families as Moms and Dads seek to "Build Great Kids" through a seamless enrichment journey.

"Partnering with entrepreneurs like Ginamarie who understand our mission to help kids learn, play and grow through ownership of our youth enrichment franchise brands is at the core of Unleashed Brands," said Josh Wall, Chief Growth Officer of Unleashed Brands. "We are proud that our existing franchisees are choosing to diversify their portfolios with Unleashed Brands to become multi-unit, multi-brand owners while impacting their communities."

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.unleashedbrandsplatform.com.

