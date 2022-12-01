Kaleyra Announces Participation at the Virtual Oppenheimer 5G Summit

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), an enterprise Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) business, announced today management's participation at the Oppenheimer 5G Summit, being held virtually, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Management will present on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 10:45 AM Eastern Time. The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Dario Calogero, Chief Financial Officer, Giacomo Dall'Aglio, and Vice President of Investor Relations, Colin Gillis, will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors. To schedule a meeting with Kalerya's management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to KLR@mzgroup.us.

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide. Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots. Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1,600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers. For more information, please visit www.kaleyra.com.

