Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Humble & Fume Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE: HMBL) (OTCQX: HUMBF) ("Humble" or the "Company"), a leading North American distributor for cannabis and cannabis accessories, is pleased to announce the detailed voting results for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on November 30, 2022.

The following five nominees were elected to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes "For"

Votes "Withheld"

% For

% Withheld

Mark Hubler

57,178,355

17,122,043

76.96

23.04

Shawn Dym

63,245,461

11,054,937

85.12

14.88

Robert Ritchot

73,763,028

537,370

99.28

0.72

Matthew Shalhoub

66,300,600

7,999,798

89.23

10.77

Jakob Ripshtein

54,160,216

20,140,182

72.89

27.11

MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants were reappointed auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting, and the Board is authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes "For"

Votes "Withheld"

% For

% Withheld

74,236,602

63,796

99.91

0.09

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

About Humble & Fume Inc.

Humble & Fume Inc. is a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories. Humble is committed to our brand and retail partners to help grow their businesses by providing data-driven insights, proven go-to-market expertise and best-in-class distribution for cannabis and cannabis accessories. As the only fully-integrated cannabis distribution solution, Humble bridges the gap for retailers, Canadian licensed producers, American multi-state operators, and cannabis customers increasing sales penetration to maximize financial performance. With over 20 years of North American operating experience, Humble has cultivated extensive vendor and customer relationships distributing premium cannabis consumables and consumption devices. The Company is comprised of Humble+Fume / B.O.B. Headquarters Inc., Windship Trading LLC, and Humble Cannabis Solutions.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humble--fume-inc-announces-voting-results-of-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-301691448.html

SOURCE Humble & Fume Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.