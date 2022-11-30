Kia named 'Manufacturer of the Year' at 2022 TopGear.com awards

Korean firm commended for its 'remarkable' year after key launches

All-new Niro, fifth-generation Sportage, and flagship EV6 GT contributed to changed perceptions of the Korean brand

Kia's electrified journey to continue in 2023 with the launch of the highly-anticipated EV9

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia has been named 'Manufacturer of the Year' at the 2022 TopGear.com Awards, finishing the year on a high. This is the second consecutive year that Kia has taken home a win at the TopGear.com awards; last year, the newly launched EV6 won the 'Crossover of the Year' category.

Kia has been named ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ at the 2022 TopGear.com Awards, finishing the year on a high. (PRNewswire)

Kia has launched several game-changing models in Europe this year – notably the fifth-generation Sportage and all-new Niro, consistently two of Kia's best-sellers across Europe. Both models offered a major update over their predecessors in several areas, including exterior and interior design, technological advancements, and sustainability credentials.

Jack Rix, Editor of BBC Top Gear Magazine, commented: "Kia's recent form is remarkable. Despite unprecedented headwinds, the upward trajectory shows no sign of slowing down. In fact, it's getting braver. The latest Sportage is a superior family crossover in comparison to its closest competitors, the new Niro looks striking, and offers hybrid or electric versions and Kia seems to be landing on its feet when it comes to the transition to fully electric. The EV6 GT offers a 577bhp version with mind-blowing drift mode."

Jason Jeong, President of Kia Europe, said: "This has been an outstanding year for Kia in terms of new product, brand awareness and sales. Our year-to-date market share across Europe has held strong at 5.1% over the past two months, and that success is due to our incredible electrified line-up. As we expand our electrified offering throughout 2023 and beyond, we hope to inspire more customers to make the switch and support a sustainable future for all."

The company's 'Plan S' strategy outlines its sustainability targets, including a line-up of 14 fully-electric models by 2027. The next model to launch will be Kia's highly anticipated EV9, which will be revealed to the European market in 2023.

