Have a Paw-ly Jolly Christmas at PetSmart with Free In-Store Santa Photos

PHOENIX, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart is bringing the magic of the holiday season to life for pets and pet parents alike with an opportunity to meet Santa and pose for a photo with Kris Kringle himself. All PetSmart stores nationwide are offering this ho-ho-holly jolly photo experience on Dec. 10 and 11, and 17 and 18. Reservations are required and open to the public on Dec. 5. Pet parents can find more information on their local Santa Photo Day event and book an appointment at PetSmart.com/SantaPhotoBooking.

PetSmart Treats Loyalty Program members are making the "nice" list and have early access to book their Santa photos now. As an extra gift, Treats members will also receive 3X Treats points for purchases made on the day of their appointment when they use their Treats membership email to check in to the event.

Share the Joy Photo Contest

PetSmart is calling all pet friends to help spread holiday cheer for all to hear by participating in the #ShareTheJoy contest* on social media, with one lucky grand prize winner receiving a four-day, three-night trip to Universal Studios Hollywood for two as well as 200,000 Treats points, redeemable for $500 in future savings. Additionally, five runner up winners will receive 100,000 Treats points, redeemable for $250 in future savings, and six participants will be chosen at random to receive one month of free Hill's pet food. To participate, pet parents can share their most festive holiday photo or video of their pet on their public Instagram page, tagging @PetSmart and using the hashtags #ShareTheJoy and #Contest in their caption. All submissions must be made between Dec. 7-18, and the winning posts will be announced Dec. 23.

Help Your Pet Put Their Best Paw Forward When Planning the Paw-fect Santa Photo

If striking the perfect pose is at the top of your pet's wish list, PetSmart training expert Jodie Havens, CPDT-KSA shares four tips to ensure your pet looks their best for their holiday photo moment:

2022 Merry & Bright Collection

PetSmart is helping pet parents get their pets holiday-ready with the 2022 Merry & Bright collection, available now online and in stores. This year's collection includes festive gifts, accessories, treats and more that are sure to delight during the most wonderful time of the year.

For canine and feline companions, small pets, reptiles and aquatic fish, PetSmart's elves have imagined toys, accessories and advent calendars that are sure to have any pet's heart grow three sizes, like the Merry & Bright Deck the Howls with Biscuits Frosted Dog Treat Advent Calendar, Merry & Bright Small Pet Naughty or Nice Beanie, Merry & Bright Reptile Merry Crickets Stocking and the Merry & Bright Fireplace Bubbler Aquarium Ornament.

For more information on Santa Photo Days or the Merry & Bright collection holiday gifts and swag, visit PetSmart.com.

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home.

Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

