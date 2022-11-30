CTI BioPharma to Present at the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit

SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit at 3:00 p.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

(PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Presentation details:

Event: JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit

Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from the Investors section of CTI BioPharma's website at www.ctibiopharma.com.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.

We are a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. CTI has one FDA-approved product, VONJO® (pacritinib), a JAK2 and IRAK1 inhibitor, that spares JAK1. VONJO is approved for the treatment of adults with intermediate- or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis with a platelet count below 50 × 109/L. This indication is approved under FDA accelerated approval based on spleen volume reduction. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s). CTI is conducting the Phase 3 PACIFICA study of VONJO in patients with myelofibrosis and severe thrombocytopenia as a post-marketing requirement.

VONJO® is a registered trademark of CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts:

Argot Partners

+212-600-1902

cti@argotpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CTI BioPharma Corp.