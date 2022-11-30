The Carlson Law Firm's Ruth Rizkalla Appointed to Leadership in Acetaminophen and Social Media MDLs

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruth Rizkalla, Partner at The Carlson Law Firm, has been appointed to serve on the Plaintiffs' Leadership Committee in two recently formed multi-district litigations (MDLs). She is a judge-appointed Plaintiff's Steering Committee Member for both In Re: Acetaminophen - ASD-ADHD Products Liability Litigation and In Re: Social Media Adolescent Addiction/Personal Injury Products Liability Litigation.

"It's an honor to join this group and fight for the justice that many families deserve," Rizkalla said. "Both of these cases deal with parents being deceived into believing that a product was safe for their children, when in reality they are related to serious medical conditions. We do this work to make sure these families get justice and to stop companies from continuing to harm families."

Rizkalla was appointed to the plaintiffs' leadership team by the Honorable Judge Denise L. Cote of the Southern District of New York. As part of leadership, Rizkalla will be assisting the families of children who have been diagnosed with autism as the result of their mothers prenatal use of the pain reliever acetaminophen.

For decades, acetaminophen was marketed as the safest over-the-counter pain and fever relief medication for pregnant women. However, increasing experimental and epidemiological research has shown that prenatal exposure to the drug increases risks associated with neurodevelopmental disorders such as ASD and ADHD.

The Carlson Law Firm is accepting a growing number of families affected by the acetaminophen manufacturers' negligence.

Rizkalla was appointed to the plaintiffs' leadership team by the Honorable Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the Northern District of California. In these cases, she will be assisting families whose adolescent children were knowingly exploited for profit by social media giants who employed sophisticated and highly addictive technologies and algorithms. Prolonged exposure to the social media platforms has resulted in adolescent diagnoses with severe mental disorders such as:

Self-harm Suicide Suicidal ideation Attempted suicide Anorexia Bulimia Binge Eating Body dysmorphic disorder

Social media lawsuits will pursue legal action against several social media companies, including Facebook, Instagram, and their parent company, Meta. Documents released by a Facebook whistleblower revealed that the company has known for years that its platforms are psychologically and physically damaging to youth, especially young girls. These lawsuits allege that the companies have purposefully hidden relevant information about how addictive and harmful their algorithms are for teens.

The Carlson Law Firm is representing a growing number of families affected by social media's harmful algorithms.

About Ruth Rizkalla of The Carlson Law Firm

Ruth Rizkalla has significant experience in complex and mass torts litigations and has represented injured victims involving defective products and dangerous drugs and devices. She has spent her almost two-decade career representing those injured through severe negligent acts of large corporations. She has served in multiple leadership positions in several coordinated complex and mass tort proceedings. Over her career, she has been appointed to positions in the following coordinated actions:

Judge-appointed Co-Liaison Counsel for Zoloft JCCP 4771 Judge-appointed Co-Liaison Counsel for Cymbalta JCCP 4825 Judge-appointed Co-Lead Counsel for Xarelto JCCP 4862 Judge-appointed Plaintiff's Steering Committee Member for Pradaxa JCCP 4863 Judge-appointed Plaintiff's Steering Committee Member for 3M Earplugs MDL 2885 Judge-appointed Plaintiff's Steering Committee Member for Elmiron MDL 2973 Judge-appointed Plaintiff's Steering Committee Member for Paragard MDL 2974 Judge-appointed Plaintiff's Steering Committee Member for Acetaminophen – ASD-ADHD MDL 3043 Judge-appointed Plaintiff's Steering Committee Member for Social Media Adolescent Addiction/Personal Injury MDL 3047

