Teleport Community Edition Now Available in AWS Marketplace for Containers

Customers can now deploy Teleport with the same commands as Amazon EKS add-ons

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleport, a leader in identity-native infrastructure access, today announced that Teleport Community Edition is now available in AWS Marketplace for Containers. This allows Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers to deploy a Teleport Community cluster from AWS Marketplace for Containers to their Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) clusters, speeding up and simplifying the deployment of Teleport into customers' AWS environments.

Teleport is an identity-native infrastructure access platform for engineers and machines. By replacing insecure secrets with true identity, Teleport delivers zero trust for every engineer and service connected to a global infrastructure to mitigate phishing attempts. The open-source Teleport Access Platform provides a frictionless developer experience and a single source of truth for infrastructure access.

According to the Verizon Business 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report , the most common causes of data breaches are traced to human error, such as stolen, lost or misconfigured passwords. By replacing secrets like passwords and keys with phishing-proof, identity-based access, Teleport effectively eliminates the probability of stolen credentials being used in an attack. Writing of Teleport's identity-native approach, analyst firm GigaOm wrote, "Teleport's use of identity instead of credentials reduces the risk of a breach by 200 percent compared to that posed by static credentials."

"Increasingly, companies are realizing the need for an access management solution that doesn't rely on secrets," said Ev Kontsevoy, CEO of Teleport. "Now customers can quickly and securely use phishing-proof identity to access their Amazon EKS environments powering their mission critical modern applications."

At AWS re:Invent 2022, AWS announced an extension of the Amazon EK S add-ons deployment experience to include software from AWS Marketplace for Containers. Amazon EKS add-ons allow customers to consistently ensure that their Amazon EKS clusters are secure and stable and reduce the amount of work that customers need to do in order to install, configure and update Kubernetes software.

Through this new extension, Teleport can provide customers with easy access to Amazon EKS environments by eliminating passwords and secrets with true identity, while implementing a zero-trust architecture. In addition to Amazon EKS, Teleport can extend identity-native infrastructure access to Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), AWS Management Console, Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), Amazon Aurora, Amazon DynamoDB, in addition to Kubernetes, private applications like continuous integration / continuous delivery (CI/CD) works, monitoring dashboards and more.

For more information on the features and advantages of Teleport for Amazon EKS, visit us at booth #2140 in the Expo Hall during AWS re:Invent 2022. To learn about the Teleport Community Edition, now available in AWS Marketplace for Containers, please visit https://www.goteleport.com/aws

About Teleport

Teleport is the identity-native infrastructure access platform for engineers and machines. By replacing insecure secrets with true identity, Teleport delivers phishing-proof zero trust for every engineer and service connected to your global infrastructure. The open source Teleport Access Platform provides a frictionless developer experience and a single source of truth for infrastructure access. Teleport is used by leading companies including Elastic, Samsung, NASDAQ, and IBM. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners and Kleiner Perkins. Headquartered in Oakland, Calif., the company embraces a remote-first work culture. For more information, please visit goteleport.com .

