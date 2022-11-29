South Dakota Court Sending Class-Action Notices to Hideaway Hills Mine Collapse Victims

Letter from court outlines key details, next steps in lawsuit

RAPID CITY, S.D., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners in the Hideaway Hills neighborhood near Black Hawk have begun receiving legal notices providing details about a class-action lawsuit that seeks to recover damages to their homes from unstable land conditions caused by the mining operations of the state of South Dakota.

The notices were prepared and ordered by the Meade County 4th Judicial District Court after the South Dakota Supreme Court rejected the state's petition for intermediate appeal and cleared the way for the lawsuit to move forward. A copy of the Court's Order is available here: https://www.scribd.com/document/610890863/Hideaway-Hills-Order-Re-Class-Notification. The Court's Notice is available here: https://www.scribd.com/document/610890668/Hideaway-Hills-Class-Action-Notice.

The case is Andrew Morse and John and Emily Clarke et al. v. State of South Dakota, No. 46CIV-20-000295 in the Meade County 4th Judicial District.

