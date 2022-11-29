Simplicity Welcomes Triton Brokerage to the Group and Adds Bob Ogurcak and Matt Woodson to its Partnership

SUMMIT, N.J., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of Triton Brokerage Group ("Triton"). Founded by industry veterans, Bob Ogurcak and Matt Woodson, both of whom become Simplicity Partners following the transaction, Triton is a national distributor of annuity products, life, long-term care, and disability insurance. Triton is the 47th company to join the Simplicity partnership.

"It is an exciting time in our industry, and we feel fortunate to expand our group with respected leaders like Bob and Matt," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "The Triton team provides first-rate service across all areas of their business and shares Simplicity's commitment to delivering education, value, and partnership to those we serve, and we are proud to welcome them to the group."

"If you are the company you keep, then Triton is well-positioned for success as part of the Simplicity Group," said Bob Ogurcak. "Our team is excited to join forces with Simplicity and access expanded marketing programs that are proven and scalable and tap into new channel solutions, particularly wealth."

"We are thrilled to partner with Simplicity for many reasons, not the least of which is the easy access to shared resources in marketing, and proven sales processes and training for our advisor partners," said Matt Woodson. "Simplicity's network of partners across the country are well-known and respected and we are proud to be part of the team."

About Triton Brokerage Group

As a national distributor of life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability insurance, and annuity products, Triton Brokerage Group brings an unparalleled combination of products, sales solutions, underwriting expertise, tools, and resources to financial professionals. Triton also specializes in point-of-sale services. With more than 100 years of combined experience in the insurance market space, Triton brings together insight and efficiency to maximize the success of advisors and their clients. For more information, please visit www.tritonbrokerage.com

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies, which has had 47 distribution businesses join its partnership (including Triton). Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACTS

