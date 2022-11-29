Renaissance BioScience Corp adds AgriBusiness Industry Senior Executive Expertise to Accelerate the Commercialization of its RNA Production and Oral Delivery Platform Technology

Applications in Biopesticide Crop Protection and Animal Health

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Renaissance BioScience Corp., a leader in bioengineering for the global agriculture and food industries, is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of S. Brad Griffith to assist Renaissance in commercializing its RNA production and oral delivery platform technology applications for agricultural crop protection, non-agriculture biocontrol and animal health.

Mr. Griffith has more than 30 years' experience in the agriculture industry and life sciences, much of it at a senior executive level, including leading the global commercial BioAg Alliance, a joint venture of Monsanto and Novozymes representing the largest microbials business in the world at that time. He was most recently Chief Commercial Officer at Compass Minerals, an Overland Park, KS-based NYSE public company.

Maurice Boucher, Renaissance's Executive Chair, commented: "Brad's industry knowledge, strategic vision, and operational implementation capabilities are a perfect fit to maximize the extensive global commercial opportunities for valuable product creation in agricultural crop protection, animal health and biocontrol that the Renaissance RNA platform technology has application for. Renaissance's technology addresses the need for environmentally friendly agriculture technologies that are effective and affordable. With the help of experienced senior industry executives like Brad Griffith, we can make major contributions to the future of sustainable agriculture."

Mr. Griffith commented: "I am impressed by the innovation capabilities and IP of Renaissance BioScience and their potential to develop next-generation technologies that can help producers maximize economic returns more sustainably. I am excited to work with the Renaissance team to bring their technologies to industry. They are very open to partnerships and co-creation."

About Renaissance BioScience Corp.

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Renaissance is a leading bioengineering company whose platform technologies are used to develop innovative, market-ready, functional microorganisms that provide cost-effective solutions to a broad range of environmental, health and industrial efficiency problems. Renaissance technologies create products for multiple end-use industries, including agriculture, food & beverage, animal and human health and energy. www.renaissancebioscience.com.

