Quattrocchi Kwok Architects Announces Transition to Next Generation of Leadership

North Bay Area's Largest Architecture Firm Celebrates 100% Growth Over Last Decade

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly four decades of serving Northern California's education industry through exemplary planning and design services, Quattrocchi Kwok Architects (QKA) announces a transition of leadership. Effective Jan. 1, Founding Principals Mark Quattrocchi, FAIA, and Steve Kwok, AIA will assume Principal Emeritus status, stepping away from day-to-day leadership roles while continuing their work with select clients and providing mentorship. A new generation of leadership made up of longtime QKA Principals Aaron Jobson, Jim Theiss and John Dybczak, alongside newly-named Principals Lyanne Schuster, Kevin Chapin and Nick Stephenson, will maintain existing client service roles while also assuming management and strategic planning of the more than 70-person firm.

QKA has established a distinguished reputation as the North Bay Area's largest architecture firm, specializing in designing K-12 education facilities. The firm's succession has been guided by its ability to hire and retain talent long-term – a hallmark of QKA's culture. Jobson will assume the role of CEO and president, with Theiss as COO and Dybczak as CFO, while maintaining their robust design practices. Joining QKA's team in 2001, 2000 and 2013 respectively, each has been invaluable to the firm's success and the pursuit of recent initiatives like the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) and JUST Scorecard for equity and transparency, which reinforce QKA's values and lay the groundwork for its future.

"We take profound pride in the integrity, quality and culture that Mark and Steve have instilled in the fabric of our firm," said Jobson. "The values and vision they established have been instrumental in the success and ongoing progress the firm has enjoyed throughout its history. My fellow principals and I view this next chapter as an opportunity to utilize this framework as we embrace the challenges and opportunities of the moment, continuing the firm's evolution and building on our work in designing exceptional learning environments that have a positive impact on their communities."

Alongside the leadership transition, QKA announces several strategic promotions that further reinforce the firm's strengths. At the director level, Eddie Van Slambrouck will continue Mark Quattrocchi's legacy of excellence as director of design. His promotion follows Tiffany Young's elevation to director of operations and Claudia Tannehill's move to director of construction administration. Lyanne Schuster will lead operations at QKA's East Bay office in Oakland.

"As our firm has grown, the cultivation of leadership is a vision we have long held for its future," said Mark Quattrocchi on behalf of the founding partners. "We have complete confidence that the next generation of QKA leadership will continue to drive innovation internally, as they have in our DEI awareness and efforts, and in the design of education facilities. It is with enthusiasm that we look toward the future of a firm that represents so much for Steve and me."

QKA has recently unveiled a completely redesigned website, sharing firm, project and industry news and updates.

About Quattrocchi Kwok Architects

QKA provides comprehensive master planning and design services for K-12 and higher education, historic renovation and community facilities in Northern California. With more than $2.5 billion in projects completed in its 36-year history, QKA's award-winning portfolio reflects a commitment to design that emphasizes environmental sustainability and community impact. Building Design + Construction has recognized QKA as one of the nation's top K-12 and BIM (building information modeling) architecture firms. Engineering News-Record has called it one of America's top design firms. Majority employee-owned through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), QKA continually lands on the North Bay Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" list. Visit qka.com to learn more.

