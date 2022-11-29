Petrosoft Launches New Services Remotely with Expansion into Hong Kong, Macao

Leading provider of fuel and convenience retailer solutions, fast-tracks implementation of back-office software into 50 stores across Asia

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petrosoft Inc., a leading provider of convenience store and fuel retailer technology solutions, is expanding into 50+ convenience stores in Hong Kong and Macao. This follows a successful 5-store validation and 10-store pilot launch of CStoreOffice back-office software. The full, 50-store roll-out was initially designed to take place over the next 12 months. However, the project was expediated after the success of its pilot launch. Petrosoft has since streamlined implementation across 40 additional stores to take place over the coming months, to be completed by February 2023.

The remote roll-out of was made possible by Petrosoft's Direct Connect (DC) 701 network connection hardware. Petrosoft's DC boxes allow a range of POS systems to directly connect to CStoreOffice, which is securely hosted on the cloud – and accessible from anywhere with an Internet connection. The DC 701 was designed for easy implementation, provisioning remote deployment of Petrosoft's cloud-based, back-office solution in Hong Kong and Macao.

"We're thrilled to announce our expansion into Hong Kong and Macau. The efficacy and speed at which we were able to launch remotely is great news for future users," stated David Guenther, Chief Strategy Officer for Petrosoft. "A 2019 deployment in the Philippines required our team on-site, but travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated remote deployment. This time, our teams were able to successful launch remotely, despite distance and language barriers, thanks to our focus on client needs, while providing the best technology solutions for c-stores.".

About Petrosoft

Petrosoft's leader is a chain retail operator and engineer who initially developed a cloud-based back-office software solution in 2002. Today, the company designs, creates and markets end-to-end c-store technology, enabling a seamless connection between vendors, point-of-sale, foodservice, back-office, network, analytics, and financial systems. The company continually strives to find innovative ways to allow operators to make the most of their on-site and back-office operational data, decreasing risk while optimizing inventory, productivity, sales, profit, and margins. Petrosoft is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA. Find out more at www.petrosoftinc.com.

