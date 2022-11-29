LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most influential names in golf and Maxim's 2022 Sexiest Woman Alive, Paige Spiranac , has partnered with eyewear brand, Tomahawk Shades .

Paige Spiranac announces partnership with eyewear brand, Tomahawk Shades (PRNewswire)

Viral golf superstar & Maxim's 2022 Sexiest Woman Alive, Paige Spiranac , partners with eyewear brand, Tomahawk Shades.

Tomahawk Shades is a direct to consumer eyewear brand that sells sunglasses, bluelight glasses and prescription glasses for both men and women.

Tomahawk Shades has released a curated collection of eyewear hand picked by Paige Spiranac herself. Paige is offering a custom discount code: Paige20 where her fans can receive 20% off their entire order at TomahawkShades.com. All orders that use the custom discount code will receive a special insert from Paige in their package. The team also plans to do a variety of other unique promotions and activations throughout the year.

The partnership came to life after Paige was spotted wearing Tomahawk Shades throughout the Summer of 2022. "Authenticity is very important to our brand. When we saw Paige wearing our products we knew that we had to find a way to develop a partnership with her," stated Managing Partner of Tomahawk Shades, Joe Sanfilippo .

"I love brands that produce quality products at prices that everyone can afford. That is exactly what Tomahawk brings with their small batch eyewear. Also, as someone who loses their sunglasses often, I thought it was really cool how they replace all lost and broken sunglasses," said Sprianac.

Tomahawk Shades Co-Founder, Andrew Shapiro stated, "We are thrilled to be working with Paige and her team. After meeting with Paige in-person it was very clear how in sync we were. We're very excited about some of the upcoming activations and know this partnership is going to be truly special."

For more information about Tomahawk Shades

Joe Sanfilippo | Managing Partner

708-214-9474

joe@tbsmo.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tomahawk Shades