Northpoint Commercial Finance Partners with Elite Recreational Finance to expand their Marine Sector

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following more than ten consecutive years of robust growth and the development of an impressive customer base throughout North America, Northpoint Commercial Finance is excited to announce their partnership with Elite Recreational Finance who will focus on expanding their Marine sector with a retail finance program. The partnership will combine Elite's industry leading technology with Northpoint's financial solutions.

Northpoint has grown into an established entity that has proven their commitment to the marine industry over the years by developing programs with their dealers in mind such as Boat Club Financing, Used Floorplan Programs and partnering with Manheim Auctions. They continue to innovate, bring on knowledgeable people, and form strategic partnerships throughout the industry, including this latest exciting endeavor. As this next phase begins for Northpoint, it is expected that the partnership with Elite will strengthen Northpoint's offerings and aid in providing the best support and financing opportunities to the Marine industry.

Russell Baqir, Senior VP of Business Development at Northpoint, says, "The partnership with Elite Recreational Finance is a perfect fit for us, and we couldn't be more excited as their technology and services for both Manufacturers and Dealers will continue to expand our boutique of innovative inventory solutions in marine."

Jimmy Delegro, Elite President, states, "We are excited about the partnership and look forward to working with Northpoint to help grow their Marine sector. Our retail experience and industry knowledge combined with their top-notch customer service and flexible marine inventory financing programs fulfill a great market need."

Elite Recreational Finance provides full-service consumer financing for dealers, lenders and manufacturers. Headquartered in Oldsmar, FL., Elite finances new, used, consignments, rentals, boat & RV clubs, charters and dealership equipment nationwide. Elite partners maximize deliveries, increase profits, alleviate stress and reduce costs through the use of the Elite Management System – The Engine That Drives Full-service Financing™. With EMS, Elite partners get 24/7 system access, faster funding, complimentary quick qualify 'soft-pulls' and Boat History Reports, among many other system features. Elite has the esteemed honor of being an Education Champion for the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas. For more information, visit eliterecreationalfinance.com; call 866-553-0686, or visit Elite at Booth #240 at the upcoming MRAA Dealer Week.

Northpoint, is owned by LBC Capital, a subsidiary of Laurentian Bank of Canada and has offices in Alpharetta, GA, and Burlington, ON. Laurentian Bank, which has been in business for over 175 years, acquired Northpoint Financial in 2017. Northpoint was created by floorplan industry veterans highly experienced in forming and managing specialty finance programs. Our dedicated program team is empowered to make quick credit decisions and our unique flexibility provides a significant advantage in today's often inflexible environment. More information about Northpoint and their offerings is available at www.northpointcf.com. Visit Northpoint at Booth #611 at the upcoming MRAA Dealer Week.

