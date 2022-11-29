IDEAYA Biosciences Announces Agenda Topics and Key Opinion Leader Presenters for Investor R&D Day Webcast on Monday, December 12, 2022

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced agenda topics and participating key opinion leaders for its Investor R&D Day. The webcast event will be hosted by IDEAYA on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 8:00 am - 9:30 am ET. Registration is available at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events or https://lifescievents.com/event/ideaya-rd-day/. The presentations by IDEAYA management and key opinion leaders will showcase scientific insights and clinical development opportunities across IDEAYA's pipeline programs.

Agenda Topics

The Synthetic Lethality Paradigm

Darovasertib Clinical Evaluation in Neoadjuvant Uveal Melanoma

Mechanistic Advances Support Combination Approaches to Treat MTAP Deleted Tumors

Selective Essentiality in DNA Damage Repair

Key Opinion Leader Presenters

Frank McCormick , Ph.D., FRS, D.Sc (Hon), Professor, Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center and Department of Cellular and Molecular Pharmacology, and Chair, David A. Wood Distinguished Professorship of Tumor Biology and Cancer Research, University of California San Francisco (UCSF)

Carol Shields , M.D., Chief, Ocular Oncology Service at Wills Eye Hospital and Professor of Ophthalmology at Thomas Jefferson University

Karlene Cimprich , Ph.D., Professor, Chemical and Systems Biology and (by courtesy) Biochemistry, Member, Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford University

Timothy Yap , M.D., Associate Professor, Department for Investigational Cancer Therapeutics and Department of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology, Medical Director, Institute for Applied Cancer Science, Associate Director of Translational Research, Institute for Personalized Cancer Therapy, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

Matthew Garnett , Ph.D., Leader, Translational Cancer Genomics, Wellcome Sanger Institute

Benjamin Schwartz , Ph.D., Vice President, Head of Oncology Synthetic Lethality Research Unit, GSK

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a synthetic lethality focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

