Fortis Fire & Safety Expands California Presence with Acquisition of CJ Suppression

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Fire & Safety ("Fortis"), one of the nation's newest fire protection service companies, has acquired CJ Suppression Inc. (CJ) headquartered in Corona, CA. This acquisition expands the California presence of Fortis, anchored by the inaugural acquisition of VFS Fire & Security Services ("VFS") headquartered in Orange County, California.

"Fortis is excited to welcome the CJ Suppression team into the Fortis family," said Rich Ennis, Chief Executive Officer of Fortis. "CJ is a high-quality fire protection service company with operations in Southern California that will allow us to expand our foothold and significantly grow our business in California."

"We intend to continue to invest heavily in our brands across the nation, as we build a multi-regional fire protection service company," said Ennis. "The culture at CJ is one of customer service and innovation, which fits right into the Fortis model."

J Moyer has seen many successful years of growth under his ownership tenure of CJ. "Partnering with Fortis was a well thought out and deliberate decision based on our shared values and people first philosophy," said Moyer. "CJ will significantly benefit from the economies of scale that come from being part of a well-capitalized multi-regional company. We are excited to be able to ensure that our customers and our employees continue to receive the very best this industry has to offer," he added.

"CJ Suppression strengthens the Fortis presence in California, a key element of our strategy of developing multi-regional capability," said John Solonynko, COO of VFS. "We continue to seek opportunities to expand Fortis' presence across the country and are excited about the other acquisition and partnership opportunities in the pipeline."

