Study of GLEAMER Artificial Intelligence Software Wins RSNA Alexander R. Margulis Award for Scientific Excellence

PARIS, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A U.S. study of BoneView by GLEAMER AI software led by Ali Guermazi, MD, PhD, Chief of Radiology at VA Boston Healthcare System and Professor of Radiology and Medicine at Boston University School of Medicine, has been honored with the 2022 Alexander R. Margulis Award for Scientific Excellence. The award recognizes the best original scientific article for a given year of the hundreds published in Radiology, the premier publication of The Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), an international society of radiologists, medical physicists and other medical imaging professionals representing 31 radiologic subspecialties from 145 countries around the world.

The Margulis Award Nominating Committee and the Margulis Award Selection Committee review published manuscripts based on their novelty, quality, importance and potential scientific and clinical impacts. The committees selected Dr. Guermazi's work, Improving Radiographic Fracture Recognition Performance and Efficiency Using Artificial Intelligence, published in Vol. 302, No. 3 of Radiology, which demonstrated that GLEAMER's BoneView® AI software helped to detect and localize fractures over the entire appendicular skeleton, rib cage, thoracic and lumbar spine, improving sensitivity and specificity, while reducing reading time. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) registration study led to BoneView's clearance by the FDA following its certification with the CE mark class 2a in the European Union in March 2020; it has been widely adopted in more than 500 institutions across 20 countries.

"Radiologists are joining the AI revolution in the market with early acceptance and adoption of BoneView by Gleamer, and we are pleased that the work of Professor Guermazi has earned the Alexander R. Margulis Award for Scientific Excellence to bring further awareness of the efficacy of AI," said Christian Allouche, CEO and co-founder of GLEAMER, a French medtech company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence technology in the practice of radiology, for use by U.S. healthcare specialists to aid in diagnosing fractures and traumatic injuries on X-rays. "This validates the revolutionary impact of our technology to enable faster and more accurate film reading within the existing process and without purchasing any new equipment."

GLEAMER developed BoneView to aid radiologists, orthopedic surgeons, emergency physicians, rheumatologists, family physicians and physician assistants, all of whom read X-rays in clinical practice to diagnose fractures in their patients. BoneView detects fractures in X-ray images and submits them to radiologists for final validation, providing healthcare professionals with a safe, reliable, time-saving and user-friendly tool. The BoneView AI algorithm is cleared as a CADe/CADx (computer assisted detection and diagnosis) by the FDA and highlights regions of interest with bounding boxes around areas where fractures are suspected so radiologists can prioritize reading those X-rays. In the study, Dr. Guermazi and his team have proven a noticeable increase of sensitivity by 10.4 percent, while reducing the reading time by 15 percent.

"Radiologists' workload has doubled in the past two decades, and despite technological progress, they must analyze hundreds more images every day, requiring the readings to be highly reliable," explained Dr. Guermazi, who will accept the award during the RSNA 108th Scientific and Annual Meeting in Chicago, Nov. 27-Dec. 1. "The assistance of AI should allow us to improve the specificity of the complementary exams prescribed after the radiography, to avoid delays in care, and to direct patients into the right therapeutic pathway. Our study was focused on fracture diagnosis, and a similar concept can be applied to other diseases and disorders."

GLEAMER's first globally available AI software, BoneView, is cleared by the U.S. Federal Food and Drug Administration and has CE mark class IIa certification in Europe. Studies by world-leading radiologists and academic medical doctors have shown that BoneView improves the detection of fractures in X-ray images, providing healthcare professionals with a safe, reliable, time-saving second reading. GLEAMER develops a suite of AI solutions for Radiology that encapsulate medical-grade expertise. The company supports imaging users to secure diagnoses for all patients and at all times, while improving efficiency. GLEAMER's AI companions are directly integrated in the users' usual reading environment and act as an automated and transparent second reading to improve diagnostic accuracy in X-ray imaging. GLEAMER's solutions are currently being used across 20 countries in more than 500 sites.

