Galaxis Launches Highly Accessible NFT Creation Platform

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxis.xyz , the NFT toolkit for creating decentralized communities, has today officially launched an invitation-only beta for their new cutting-edge platform that allows non-technical users to design and create dynamic utility-driven NFTs and manage their communities in a safe token-gated environment.

Galaxis is a no-code, out-of-the-box NFT toolkit that transforms and enhances the relationship between any creator and their community by infusing NFTs with unique utility traits , owner-specific benefits, and interactive communication opportunities. Galaxis' end-to-end, open-source, zero platform fee* solution provides an essentially unlimited suite of decentralized community tools that allow anyone to grow, engage and monetize their audience.

"We look forward to seeing the amazing communities that people build using the platform," said Andras Kristof, the Founder of Galaxis. "As well as the creative ways in which they decide to use NFTs to engage them. We've already seen several well-known celebrities successfully use the platform, and we expect that more and more will come in as the project continues to gain momentum."

Galaxis previously released some highly successful dynamic utility-driven projects with the likes of Val Kilmer , Mike Tyson , and Steve Aoki using the same technology that is now being made available to the public. The platform opens up a wide range of opportunities for various verticals, including entertainers, athletes, celebrities, and their fans; art creators, museums, collectors, and patrons; startups and their contributors; social causes and their supporters; and open source and open ecosystem projects and their users.

Galaxis has partnered with some of the most prestigious companies in the blockchain space such as Chainlink , Crossmint , Polygon , and Ethereum Name Service (ENS) to further strengthen the platform's capabilities.

"Congratulations to Galaxis on the launch of its NFT creation platform, which enables anyone to design and create NFTs easily. Galaxis is a long-time member of the Chainlink ecosystem and recently joined the Chainlink BUILD program to accelerate the adoption of its novel NFT platform. By natively integrating Chainlink VRF into its new NFT creation platform, Galaxis is empowering users to access a provably fair RNG for creating more engaging NFT-based projects and experiences."—Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink

The invitation-only beta program is set to run for a short period of time for selected projects. If projects have interest in joining the beta, there is still time to apply. They can do so by reaching out via the contact form at www.galaxis.xyz . Application deadline is 1st December 2022.

Join our live Beta Launch Event on the 1st December 2022 at 8am PST / 11am EDT / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET / 8pm GST and be inspired by Galaxis founder Andras Kristof, who will be accompanied by people and projects from various different verticals and industries.

*Network Gas fees and custom development requests are not included. Beta launch only.

About Galaxis

The Galaxis team has been in the crypto space since 2013 and the NFT Space since 2017. After the launch of Ether Cards in 2021, they went on to launch NFT collections for celebrities like Mike Tyson, Steve Aoki, and Val Kilmer as well as provide tech for many other well-known projects. For more information, visit www.galaxis.xyz .

