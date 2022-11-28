CYE Expands US Footprint by Partnering with Leading Intelligence Firm ISG to Provide Customized Security Solutions to Enterprises that Reduces Cyber Risk Exposure

CYE Expands US Footprint by Partnering with Leading Intelligence Firm ISG to Provide Customized Security Solutions to Enterprises that Reduces Cyber Risk Exposure

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYE, the industry leader in cybersecurity optimization platforms, announced today a new partnership with ISG , an intelligence and cybersecurity firm applying its unique DNA to help clients protect information and remediate threats, to enable companies to deliver true cyber risk quantification, while significantly increasing their cyber maturity.

CISOs today feel pressure from leadership and boards to deliver on cybersecurity investments in light of increased threats and significant breaches. Yet, increasing the cyber spending budget to buy more products often does not translate to lowering the risk of cyber threats. The partnership will combine both companies' extensive national-level cybersecurity expertise and business mindset to actually lower the risk of cyber threats across a wide array of industries including, financial, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, and insurance.

"ISG is excited to leverage our security leadership relationships around the world, to introduce CYE's industry-leading data analytics SaaS platform, Hyver. Hyver turns security data into business insights to optimize the reduction of cyber risk exposure," said Bob Henderrson, Founder and CEO at ISG. "CYE's military grade, nation state human capital along with ISG's intelligence, law enforcement, and forensics background is a perfect fit. We look forward to bringing our customers the most advanced cybersecurity technology available, working collaboratively with the CYE team, as we continue to deliver value to our clients as a trusted advisor."

"This partnership will enable organizations to make strategic and operational decisions and optimize security investments," said Reuven Aronashvili, CEO and Founder of CYE. "CYE's technology and expertise in military, intelligence and governmental security paired with ISG's significant real-word security experience from within federal, state and local frameworks, is a winning combination for CISOs that allows them to gain a clear and accurate picture of their current posture, quantify risks, optimize their cyber budget spend and increase their resilience."

About CYE

CYE's cybersecurity optimization platform enables businesses to visualize, quantify, and mitigate cyber risk so they can make better security decisions and invest in effective remediation. CYE combines technology with red team activity to deliver the most comprehensive organizational security assessments and contextual risk analysis and insights.

With headquarters in Israel and offices in New York and London, the company serves Fortune 500 and mid-market companies in multiple industries around the world.

CYE is funded by investors including EQT Private Equity and 83North. Visit us at cyesec.com.

About ISG

Intelligence Services Group, LLC (ISG) is an intelligence/cybersecurity firm applying its unique DNA to help clients protect their information and remediate threats. Headquartered in New Jersey, with a second office in Florida, ISG serves global Fortune 500 companies across every business sector.

The company's CEO, Bob Henderson, has taken his experience in intelligence, law enforcement and technology and created ISG. For the past 8 years, his team of former federal, state and local operatives and technologists help enterprise clients protect and manage threat risk.

