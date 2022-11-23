Plastic Surgeon Gives Botox For Food, Dr. Javad Sajan Reviews

Seattle Plastic Surgeon Donates Free Botox For Thanksgiving Food Drive, Allure Esthetic Reviews

SEATTLE, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 24, Allure Esthetic and the Zera Foundation launched a food drive to raise food and funds for local shelters and families in need this Thanksgiving. As part of the food drive, Dr. Javad Sajan ran a promotion that offers five free units of Botox to anyone who donated at least five items to the food drive.

The food drive concluded on Friday, November 18, and achieved an astounding result. Allure Esthetic and its patients managed to donate hundreds of pounds of food, including Thanksgiving turkeys to local shelters and food banks. The food will remain in the local Seattle area and go on to feed multiple families.

Alongside the food drive, the Allure Esthetic team came together on a Saturday to use the raised funds to purchase the turkeys and additional in-demand items. They then hand delivered the food donations. A representative from a shelter, in reference to the food donations, "Right now we have about six programs that are going to be blessed by all of this. This is going to be going to families, young children, vets, this is going to go to really amazing places."

Dr. Sajan largely credits their Botox promotion for the success of the food drive and discussed why projects like these were so important to him, saying, "Serving with our hands, serving with prescriptions, serving with clinical care is important. But, people are whole. Communities are whole. To be part of serving that entire system is really important to me. I get more from giving than receiving."

His words perfectly sum up the philosophy behind giving away free Botox in exchange for food donations. Watch the video of the Allure Esthetic team delivering the food and learn more about the food drive: https://youtu.be/Hev1eX2og7k

About Dr. Javad Sajan: Dr. Javad Sajan is a plastic surgeon dedicated to serving his patients in every possible way. While he helps improve lives through his surgical skills, he also makes the effort to regularly give back to his community via volunteerism, donations, and creating the Zera Foundation to help impoverished women and children around the world. Find Dr. Sajan and more information about future fundraisers and volunteer opportunities on Instagram .

