ThunderCore Kicks Off FIFA World Cup 2022 Fever With Themed DApps

TAIPEI, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment-focused Web3 ecosystem and layer-1 blockchain ThunderCore is launching a dedicated FIFA World Cup 2022 section to help users of its ultra-popular DApps get a crypto kick out of the global sports spectacle and may even choose their favorite teams. There will also be on-chain events held related to World Cup 2022 , participate NOW!!

ThunderCore is among the most used blockchains in the world, consistently holding a spot in the top 5 for daily active users on DappRadar. The chain boasts sub-second confirmation times and transaction costs at a fraction of a cent, which makes it a great match for gaming. It also has users in over 100 countries, many of whom are World Cup fans.

The rapidly expanding blockchain has a history of supporting real-world sports and is looking to broaden its reach in the wider world of sports. Both ThunderCore and FIFA see the World Cup 2022 as a golden opportunity to introduce more people to Web3.

ThunderCore for users

ThunderCore focuses on onboarding users to Web3 through entertainment , and as importantly, retaining them. The blockchain is always looking for the next project that will give its community a new way to have fun and inspire them to come back for more.

The ThunderCore ecosystem contains a diverse array of DApps to help users earn funds while they have fun. In addition to decentralized finance ( DeFi ) protocols and decentralized exchanges ( DEXs ), there are many non-fungible token ( NFT ) platforms and GameFi games on offer.

With the FIFA World Cup, ThunderCore has been able to attract a large pool of developers to build related DApps. The blockchain developer community knows that if they create their projects on ThunderCore, they will reach a vast audience. And that means users have tons of variety when it comes to blockchain entertainment during the World Cup.

During the 2022 World Cup period, ThunderCore has created a section in TT Wallet, exclusively for the World Cup-related DApps that can promote their features combining both sports and Web3. Users will be experiencing entertainment and excitement in conjunction with sports and the new technology. Here are a few DApps that will be participating in this event with us first

TTCasino: Top 1 Web 3.0 casino on ThunderCore. 3000+ Games: Sports, slots, live casino, poker.

Sofa Sports: Stand with your favorite team & predict the next goalscorer. Play in sofaSport as you are involved in the real competition.

Fantastic football by E-verse: E-verse is a web3 ecosystem whose mission is to link Global blockchain projects with all potential blockchain entrepreneurs.

ThunderCore for developers

ThunderCore can claim to consistently have over 400,000 monthly active users, in addition to over 100,000 daily. It has maintained high user growth even during the bear market, and the team is committed to cross-promotions for its DApps. Every project in the ThunderCore community gets to benefit from the increased popularity of the underlying chain.

Using its AI-powered recommendation algorithm, ThunderCore is always steering people towards exciting new DApps. Unlike most chains, where users tend to leave after they lose interest in a particular DApp, ThunderCore has an impressive ability to retain users. It relies on organic growth techniques to ensure a steady stream of newcomers.

The chain also aids its developers with a $10M Developer Growth Fund , which carries new projects to completion with financial, technical, and operational assistance. For developers looking to build on ThunderCore, learn how to apply here .

About ThunderCore

ThunderCore is a powerful layer-1 blockchain and entertainment-focused Web3 ecosystem that delivers elite performance and cost-effective scalability for thousands of burgeoning crypto projects. Its proof-of-stake (PoS) architecture, EVM compatibility, entertainment-first ethos, and deep developer support provide a battle-tested home for the next generation of crypto innovators across Web3, DeFi, NFTs, GameFi, and the metaverse.

Thanks to its unique PaLa consensus mechanism, ThunderCore can handle 4,000+ TPS with sub-second confirmation times and ultra-low gas fees at a fraction of a cent.

ThunderCore Token (TT), the chain's popular native asset, can be stored in the feature-rich TT Wallet , together with other supported ecosystem assets.

Created in 2017 by Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur Chris Wang to help solve Ethereum's scalability issues , ThunderCore is a rapidly growing and truly global chain, with up to 500,000 monthly active users in over 100 countries (DappRadar, December 2021).

As demonstrated by the steady growth of its daily active users during a difficult 2022, ThunderCore excels at user retention by introducing people to more than just what they came for. This tendency to convert new users into old friends makes it the ideal blockchain partner for Web2 companies with strong user-acquisition abilities. Founder Chris Wang believes that this type of Web2.5 collaboration will be the key driving force behind the real mass adoption of blockchain.

Institutional investors in ThunderCore include MetaStable, Hashed, Electric Capital, Huobi Capital, Pantera, Zhen Fund, Kenetic Capital, Arrington XRP, Capitaland, and Draper Dragon, among others.

