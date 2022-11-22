Software Improvement Group signs OEM agreement with Siemens Digital Industry Software to provide fast track to cybersecurity compliance

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Improvement Group (SIG) today announced it has collaborated with Siemens Digital Industries Software on a new, strategic OEM agreement to address cybersecurity compliance needs. The new OEM agreement allows organizations using the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of software to manage their cybersecurity compliance through Siemens' Polarion ALM™ software for application lifecycle management (ALM) and SIG's software assurance guiding platform, Sigrid® for full portfolio landscape assessment with deep dive insights into security and code quality.

The integration of Sigrid into the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio brings powerful new capabilities to help clients comply with the ISO 21434 and UN 155 standard, which look set to become a requirement for automotive manufacturers in the coming years to allow clients to create tomorrow's cars today. Additionally, customers can also benefit from automatic SBOM generation and best-in-class vulnerability scanning, prioritization, and guidance for their own code.

Sigrid provides seamless integration with Polarion so clients can streamline their cybersecurity compliance process. Integration with Polarion allows clients to manage cybersecurity of their own and third-party software directly in their ALM/PLM environment. With its broad support for technologies, particularly C and C++, Sigrid is the platform for cybersecurity management and compliance.

Luc Brandts, Group CEO of Software Improvement Group: "Security breaches in embedded software in cars, airplanes and satellites can have disastrous consequences. Early detection and continuous monitoring of the software is crucial to mitigate these risks. With this new partnership, we offer Siemens Xcelerator clients the possibility to act swiftly on existing and emerging quality and security regulations. We're excited to extend our cooperation with Siemens on this important subject."

Joe Bohman, Senior Vice-president of Lifecycle Collaboration Software for Siemens Digital Industries Software: "Making sure your product is secure, protected and compliant throughout the entire lifecycle, from design to end-of-life, has become truly business-critical. Polarion is known for its strength in the application lifecycle management (ALM) domain, and this partnership with SIG offers strong support for cybersecurity."

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here.

About Software Improvement Group (SIG)

Software Improvement Group (SIG) guides business and technology leaders to drive their organizational objectives by fundamentally improving the health and security of their software applications. SIG offers Sigrid® - the software assurance guiding platform - to partners and enterprise organizations to help them measure, evaluate and improve code quality.

SIG has the world's largest software benchmark with more than 75 billion lines of code across more than 300 technologies. The SIG laboratory has been accredited according to ISO/IEC 17025 for software quality analysis.

Founded in 2000, SIG is headquartered in Amsterdam with regional offices in New York, Frankfurt, Brussels, Malmö and Copenhagen.

More information: www.softwareimprovementgroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE Software Improvement Group (SIG)