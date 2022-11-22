ORCA BOLSTERS LINE OF PREMIUM COOLERS WITH ALL-NEW 80 QUART HARD SIDE COOLER

Latest Cooler Embodies Best Technology, Insights and Market Feedback from Past Decade

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ORCA Coolers, the industry-leader in roto-molded and soft-sided coolers and drinkware for people gathering together outdoors, expands its line of best-selling hardside coolers with the launch of its all-new 80 Quart Cooler. Perfect for long adventures and backyard get-togethers, the 80 Quart Cooler offers an extra-large cavity with three divider slots, industry-leading, 14-day ice retention and reengineered latches for hassle-free opening and closing. The ORCA 80 Quart Cooler is available now through ORCACoolers.com for an MSRP of $450.00.

Three divider slots help consumers organize refreshments, snacks and everything in between while 14-day ice retention ensures the stowed goods retain maximum freshness1. And when the party is over, an all-new molded drain channel helps to simplify and speed up drainage. To aid in portage, extendable flex-grip handles aid in transport, allowing users to more comfortably transport the 80 Quart Cooler, whether setting up at the beach or campsite, on the sidelines or on the back patio.

"Our 80 Quart Cooler represents the best technology, insights and market feedback gleaned from the past decade," said Sara Lawhead, VP Product Management and Innovation, Gathr Outdoors. "As we celebrate ORCA's 10th anniversary, we're more focused than ever on engineering products that make spending time together outdoors more comfortable and convenient. The 80 Quart, with its size and slew of convenience features, is an embodiment of that mission."

Complete features of the ORCA 80 Quart Cooler include:

New molded drain channel for quick draining

Extendable flex-grip handles for easy transporting

Reengineered latch mechanism enables hassle-free opening and closing

Cargo net included for extra storage

Holds up to three baskets

Durable, roto-molded construction

Lifetime warranty, made in the USA

ORCA Coolers is part of the Gathr Outdoors family of brands which is committed to making spending time together outdoors more comfortable and convenient. For more information on ORCA Coolers visit, www.orcacoolers.com. For more information on Gathr Outdoors visit, www.GathrOutdoors.com.

About ORCA



ORCA Coolers & Drinkware was founded in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2012. The brand was created by outdoor enthusiasts for outdoor enthusiasts with the goal of creating an American made, roto-molded cooler that could beat out all the rest. Since then, ORCA has fulfilled that goal and taken it a step further with its selection of soft-sided coolers and outdoor drinkware. In addition, ORCA guarantees every one of its coolers for life. Whether you are a hunter, angler, camper, beach bum, soccer mom, sports fan, or anything in between, ORCA has products that are made to last.

